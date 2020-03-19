Like many teams that became a state co-champion this past weekend, the talk of Butte Central’s season has been focused on how it ended.
It makes sense. The manner in which the Maroons became Class A co-champions is still staggering, as it is for all teams who didn’t get to play a championship final for the trophy.
But Central’s season isn’t defined by how it ended, it’s defined on when it began: a month after the Maroons reached the semifinals in the 2019 Class A state championship.
“We start maybe a month after the state tournament ends,” said Central senior Aaron Richards. “Open gyms, go shoot, five on five… June is when we get a lot of work done, three or four weekends of playing and going to Frenchtown, Butte, Helena. We try to play AA teams and the best teams we can find.”
After a tough semifinal loss to 2019 runner-ups and 2020 co-champions Hardin, head coach Brodie Kelly and the Maroons went to work. It was the ninth time Central had made the semifinals under Kelly, and the ninth time the Maroons hit the gym a month later still hungry for a state championship.
By the end of the summer, Central had played teams from all conferences and locations, including Class AA co-champions Missoula Hellgate.
“I remember playing Hellgate this summer,” Richards said. “They beat us by a lot for sure, but playing those teams gets you ready. It’s a good thing to schedule teams from out of conference, it gives you [something close to a] big game atmosphere and something you can’t replicate.”
With the seasons concluded and champions decided, it’s apparent to say that the Maroons’ approach paid dividends.
Kelly said that this year was a bit different than the past. The 16-year coach always instills a main goal of making the state tourney, but with nine seniors on roster the thoughts of raising the championship trophy were always going to be present.
“Every year, the primary goal is to make state tourney,” Kelly said. “Given the way we finished last year [taking third] and all the seniors we have, all of our guys had state championship aspirations in their mind, but we try not to focus on that until we make the tournament.”
Of those nine seniors, seven played for the Maroons’ football team this past fall, and another, Gator Yelenich, led the Butte Central golf team. This doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone close to the program, as multi-sport athletes are a huge reason why the Maroons’ athletic program finds various successes.
Working out and consistently shooting (each member of the basketball team had to shoot in the gym at least one night a week during the fall) kept one of the most experienced teams in Class A sharp, even as the seniors were committed to finishing out their final season of Central fall sports.
Experience, preparation and philosophy meant that Kelly and Central were ready when the season began.
“With a lot of varsity returners and continuity in our program,” Kelly said. “We carry over the same philosophy year-to-year, there weren’t a lot of changes. Those two things allowed us to hit the ground running… We got three full weeks of practice this year, most teams get two. We had played six games before playing Butte High. We were 6-0 at the break.”
Like what Richards said about playing Hellgate, the Maroons’ high-profile matchup against Butte High was good preparation for tournament time, says senior guard Braden Harrington.
It helps that it was Central’s sixth win out of 11 games over the Bulldogs in a ten-year stretch.
“Obviously Butte High was a fun game to win,” Harrington said. “We’ll have those everlasting bragging rights because we’ll never play them again. We treated it as a normal game, we had six games before, so it was like we didn’t get too much time to prepare for it. In that sense, it was like state, not a lot of preparation and just going on the fly.”
“On the fly” is right, as Central’s 72-66 win over Butte was the Maroons’ third win in four days, just a full day’s break from locking down Frenchtown 44-31 and then defeating Stevensville 51-36.
No momentum was lost by Harrington and company as Central immediately added six more wins when basketball returned. The Maroons’ defense was executing the gameplan to a suffocating degree, and Kelly’s squad was 12-0 towards the end of January.
But Frenchtown, a team Kelly complimented heavily throughout the season, began their impressive run towards the end of the regular season slate, handing the Maroons a first loss with a 50-44 win.
It was the first part of a challenging finish to the season, says Kelly, but that he and Central never looked to change, just address how they could improve.
“Losing a game forces you to reevaluate what you’re doing,” Kelly said. “One thing that occurred that next week in practice was the intensity in practice ramped up. We lost that following Saturday at home against Hamilton, after beating Anaconda.
"We lost the tight game to Hamilton and I was trying to be cautious and not overreact. They shot over 50 percent from the three-point line, and we shot like 28 percent or something. We didn’t play great, but we didn’t play poorly.”
If there was a weak spot for the Maroons, it was scoring. Livingston beat Central late in the season, and Frenchtown defeated the Maroons once more on top of the loss to Hamilton, as Central’s shooting just did not come through.
But as Kelly mentioned, his team never got away from taking care of the ball and defending.
“Two things we rely on heavily is playing great defense and taking care of the basketball,” Kelly said. “Against Livingston, we did both, but we shot the ball so poorly that it became too much to overcome.
"Fast forward to semifinal game at the divisional, my comments were the same: our offense was so poor, our defense couldn’t overcome. You’ve got to give credit to our opponents for their defense as well. We made subtle tweaks to our offense.”
The Divisional semifinal game Kelly mentions saw Central score 33 in a loss to Frenchtown. The Maroons then needed a win over Hamilton to just make the state tournament, but Harrington said that the difficult path his team took to Billings was what made the difference in the end.
“It’s the best thing that happened to us,” Harrington said. “If we kept on a roll, easy sailing with no problems at all, we might have ended up with much worse problems at the end of the season. It made us better by the end of the year.”
In that titular game against Hamilton, Harrington earned an offensive rebound and put-back to keep the Broncs up by one with just seconds to play. The senior then followed with two cool free throws, sending Central back to the state tournament.
Kelly says that Harrington’s moment of the season against Hamilton was representative of why his team reached the heights they did.
“We had four different players score over 20 points in a game,” Kelly said. “Eight different score in double-figures in a game. Not many teams can say that. Their ability was different guys stepping up in different games and that was really unique about this group. Luke [Heaphy] distributed the ball, keeping possessions and hit key shots. Gator stepped up, Aaron’s best game might have been Three Forks, and Braden’s guts at the end of the Hamilton game.
“The margins of basketball are very fine, everyone is aware of the free throws he made, but not much is said about the offensive rebound and put-back he had with 55 seconds left to keep it in a one-point possession. That was Braden stepping up and having the guts to make that play.”
Then, it was the twins’ time to step up.
Seniors Matt and Jared Simkins had put in shifts all year, said Kelly, but the Maroons’ win over defending champs Billings Central in the opening round and win over Browning in the ensuing semifinal were something remarkable.
The offensive tweaks needed after late-season losses helped too.
“The Simkins were fantastic at tournament time,” Kelly said. “Jared was steady all year, but Matt was significant for us in our most significant games… Tweaks were based more on ball movement, half-court action, we would attack too early. We made some tweaks to have good ball movement in the half court sets which helped us get better looks.”
And while the Maroons’ wins over the Rams and then Western A champs Browning were eye-catching to those following from around the state, Harrington said that they were never games Central expected to lose.
“I felt like we were all a little disrespected,” Harrington said. “People thought we were underdogs. We weren’t that, those were our games to win. We didn’t feel anywhere close to underdogs, we could beat anyone we play and we were confident we were the best.”
A mouth-watering match-up against Hardin awaited Central in the championship, a chance for a state trophy and revenge on the Bulldogs for knocking the Maroons out of the state title race the year prior.
Opening tip would never occur.
“That was the hardest feeling when we found about the news,” Richards said. “I wanted to play in the game, we just worked so hard to get to that moment. That’s what I was looking forward to the most with all those people in there. It hurts that that was the last time and we didn’t even realize it… This is history, 2020 will be talked about for a while. It’s pretty cool to say you’re a part of history.”
Richards finds the silver lining in a negative ending, which is what Kelly says matters most. The finish of the Maroons season is just a component of the success Central achieved in their first state title since 1992.
“I think the honest emotion that we feel is mixed,” Kelly said. “We feel extremely excited and proud and thankful for what we achieve, but in the moment of Friday night, we felt so disappointed.
“I was disappointed that the players didn’t get to experience championship night. It’s a special moment that they deserve to have. The initial feelings were disappointment, pretty emotional Friday night and Saturday morning. But as time passes, these guys need to feel like champions because they earned it.”
For Central, and every co-champion from the state tournaments, Kelly’s words ring true: initial disappointment will fade, but the record books will not.
The Maroons are champions in every sense of the word.
Evan Reier is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter (@evanreier) for updates on southwest Montana sports and other sports-related thoughts.
