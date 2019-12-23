Despite 25 points from Butte’s Billy Kelly, Butte Central would not be denied a sixth city championship win in 10 years.
The Maroons defeated Butte 72-66 to claim bragging rights over their Mining City counterparts, as well as keeping their undefeated season going as they reached 6-0 on the year.
Central head coach Brodie Kelly credited Butte on a hard-fought game, but was proud to see his team earn the win despite a hectic schedule and an emotional occasion.
“That was a really hard game for us to win,” Kelly said. “A tough opponent, three games in four days. Going into that game, we basically just did a walk-through practice for it, but they battled and it was good preparation for tournament play.”
The first quarter, like the majority of the contest, was intensely close. As Butte and Central felt each other out, both teams traded leads and baskets before a trey from Luke Heaphy and a pair from Braden Harrington gave the Maroons a 13-8 lead.
The buildup to halftime saw Central build on their lead initially, as a pair of Trevor Neumann threes and five points in a couple of minutes from Harrington saw Kelly’s team build a 25-16 lead.
However, a 11-4 run saw Butte close in to 29-27 at halftime, partly thanks to the development of Billy Kelly’s hot streak, en route to a game-high 22 points.
While Butte head their best offensive quarter in the third, scoring 19 points, Central matched their rivals, as the combo of Neumann, Harrington, Heaphy and Gator Yelenich contributed to a 21-point quarter.
Central came out strongly attempted to ice the game quickly, building a 62-51 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Butte refused to accept defeat, however, as the Bulldogs made it a tight game with just a couple minutes on the clock.
Butte head coach Matt Luedtke praised the Bulldogs after the loss, as well as acknowledging a well-played game from the Maroons.
“I was really proud of my guys,” Luedtke said. “They came out and played tough. Central is a hell of a team and we could’ve laid down, but our guys kept fighting. It’s a great thing to build on for after the [holiday] break. We’re improving, making strides and looking forward to getting back to the drawing board.”
Kelly’s 25 points led the contest, while Jake Olson’s 17 was the Bulldogs’ second-highest total. Andrew Booth scored 12 points on four three-pointers to round out Butte’s top scorers.
Central was led by Harrington’s 20 points, while Neumann’s four three-pointers propelled him to a season-high 16 points. Yelenich’s nine followed his teammates, while Heaphy and Jared Simkins each put up eight points.
Aaron Richards (4), Matt Simkins (3), Bryan Holland (2) and Ryan Wahl (2) rounded out Central’s scorers.
Kelly is pleased with the win, but made it a point to credit Butte for an impressive offensive display.
“We don’t win many games when we give up 66 points,” Kelly said. “But Butte shot the ball phenomenally well. They made 12 threes, and I want to give Luedtke a ton of credit. They have a purpose and they’re on the rise.”
Central hits the road on Jan. 4, traveling to Hamilton for a conference clash. Butte hosts Missoula Big Sky on the same day in the Copper City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.