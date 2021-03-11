BUTTE — The Southwest A all-conference team was announced Thursday morning and it was chock full of Butte Central Maroons and Dillon Beavers.
Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley was named All State and first team all-conference co-MVP along with Frenchtown's Brandon Finley.
Beavers coach Terry Thomas took home Coach of the Year honors.
Joining Kirkley and Finley on the All State team, and all-conference first team were Central's Dougie Peoples and Dillon's Jace Fitzgerald. Tanner Jessop, of Corvallis, rounded out the all-conference first team.
Second team all-conference included: Butte Central's Kyle Holter, Dillon's Cole Truman, Dillon's Connor Curnow, Frenchtown's Devin Shelton and Hamilton's Tyler Burrows.
Dillon's Daxon Graham, Butte Central's Bryson Sestrich, Hamilton's Austin Drake, Corvallis' Mitchell Spinetta, Stevensville's Kellan Beller and Frenchtown's Carson Shepard received honorable mentions.
"I'm really happy for all three of those guys," said Maroons coach Brodie Kelly. "They all put in work year-round. I think they'd all agree that the accolades they received are a reflection of the success that our team had, especially toward the end of the year."
All three Butte Central players will be back next season. Peoples, who averaged 18.4 points per game, will be a junior next season, as will Kyle Holter. Holter possesses the rare ability to completely take over a game on the defensive end, as he showed during the Maroons first-round divisional tournament victory over Ronan. Sestrich, who averaged nearly eight points per game this season will be a senior next year.
"It's rare to have three underclassmen achieve an all-conference award in the same season," Kelly said. "But at the same time after being at state this year, we know there's a lot of good returning players next year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.