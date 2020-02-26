BUTTE -- When asked how he and Butte Central can improve at this point in the basketball season, senior guard Braden Harrington didn’t mince words.
“We lost three games,” Harrington said. “We know we have work to do, always. [Central head coach] Brodie [Kelly] is a coach that will make sure you know that you’re not perfect… Last couple weeks, we felt like we lost games that were winnable and it just came down to executing. We know we can get better at, honestly, everything.”
Harrington is part of the Maroons’ nine seniors that make up the majority of the Maroons’ roster, a group that has played together since elementary days.
Fond memories of the past are the furthest thing from the Central squad’s mind, though, as the Maroons take to Ronan for the Southwest A divisional tournament after winning the region on February 15 with a 65-48 win over Corvallis.
However, as Harrington alludes, the victory over the Blue Devils is part of a less-than-ideal period for Brodie Kelly and his team.
After a 12-0 run to start the season, Central finished 3-3 in their last six, dropping games to non-conference Livingston and Southwest rivals Hamilton and Frenchtown.
Kelly wasn’t intensely disappointed in his team’s play in those three losses, explaining that the Maroons stuck to the game plan, but that shots simply weren’t going in.
“In all three of losses that we had,” Kelly said. “We played good basketball in all of them. One of the significant differences in all three was that we shot poorly at the three-point line, combined 17 percent in those three games. At the same time, our opponents were shooting lights out.”
Kelly has good reason to not be deterred by the recent losses. After all, Central beat Frenchtown by 13 and Hamilton by 26 earlier in the season with the defensive brand of play that Kelly has become known for in his 16 years in charge of the Maroons.
The three losses may have been decided at the three-point line, but Kelly added that you won’t see his team try anything out of the ordinary, instead trusting in the process that has helped Central to nine state semifinals in the past 15 years.
“We are certainly not banking our success on how well we shoot from the three-point line,” Kelly said. “We’re going to have to worry about the defensive end… We are who we are. We’re not going to change the strategy, but it’s an understanding of the urgency that each guy needs to bring.”
The Maroons understand that they can’t be something they’re not, and their plethora of experience and playing time together is invaluable in do-or-die scenarios.
Central senior Trevor Neumann echoed this sentiment, saying that high-intensity postseason play is not anything new for his squad, and that the Maroons believe in their ability even if similar shooting woes occur.
“We should do our best because we’re all ready,” Neumann said. “We’ve all been through it more than once… We have to stick together as a team, and just keep shooting. If they’re not falling, keep shooting, we know we can make them.”
Besides, when a group like Central’s seniors has been playing together or against each other for the better part of the decade, what else is there to do besides play their game?
The answer is not much.
Instead, Neumann and the rest of the Maroons know that the thing that will guide them out of Southwest A and into the state tournament will be locking in and executing their plan at the best of their abilities.
“The margin of error is way smaller now,” Harrington said. “And I think we all realize that. That’s part of our experience. We have little-to-no room we have to make mistakes, so we have to go in and execute… If we lose twice, we’re out. That’s our career. It’s win or go home now, we’ve got to keep winning.”
Central’s quest to end their nine seniors’ high school careers with a title starts Thursday, when the Maroons take on divisional tournament hosts Ronan.
