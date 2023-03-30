BUTTE – Butte Central’s Dougie Peoples announced his commitment to the College of Idaho on Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

I am excited to announce my commitment to The College of Idaho! I am extremely lucky to be able to join the National Champions. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. pic.twitter.com/MpqS0uhbFj — dougiepeeps (@dougiepeeps101) March 30, 2023

The 2022-23 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year broke plenty of records in his time at Central. As a senior, Peoples broke the single-game scoring record with 44 points in a victory over Corvallis. Peoples is the boys’ all-time leading scorer in the city of Butte, with 1,683 career points.

Peoples averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 rebounds as a senior. The Maroons claimed third-place at the 2023 state tournament.

He was a three-year starter at Central and won the Southwest A Most Valuable Player award twice.

As a junior, Peoples made a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Maroons the victory in the 2022 Class A state title game against Lewistown.

The College of Idaho won the NAIA National Championship earlier this month with a win over Indiana Tech. It was the program’s second national title. The Yotes finished the season on a 36-game winning streak on their way to becoming champions.