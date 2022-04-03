BOZEMAN — Basketball stars Dougie Peoples of Butte Central and Breanna Williams of Billings Skyview are 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for March after leading their teams to state basketball championships.

Peoples, a junior, scored 37 points and buried an NBA-range 3-foot shot just before the final buzzer as Butte Central toppled Lewistown 61-58 for the program's first Class A boys crown in 30 years.

Peoples, the top scorer in Class A for two seasons, averaged 27.3 points per game for the tournament. That came a week after averaging 28.0 over three games in the Western A divisional, including a season-high 39 points against Frenchtown.  

Williams, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who is already receiving interest from NCAA Division I programs, scored 25 points in the championship game against Missoula Hellgate — a 54-44 triumph — and earned tournament MVP honors after leading Skyview to its first-ever Class AA girls title. 

Williams averaged 18.3 points for the tournament and 14.75 for the season. Her output in the final matched her season-high. 

