BUTTE – Butte Central’s Dougie Peoples made his commitment to The College of Idaho official on Tuesday afternoon by putting pen to paper in front of his family, friends and classmates. He first announced his decision to join the NAIA national champions via Twitter on Thursday.

I am excited to announce my commitment to The College of Idaho! I am extremely lucky to be able to join the National Champions. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and everyone who has helped me get to this point. pic.twitter.com/MpqS0uhbFj — dougiepeeps (@dougiepeeps101) March 30, 2023

He says the decision went beyond the basketball court for Peoples.

“When I went on my visit down there everybody was really nice, it’s a place where you can truly be yourself. It’s a unique place with all different backgrounds and cultures. I’m so grateful for Butte and everything the community has done for me, but going to C of I is such a great opportunity,” Peoples said.

The Coyote’s recent success was a contributing factor as well. After narrowly losing their first game of the season, C of I rattled off 36 consecutive wins on their way to their second national title. The Yotes reached the national quarterfinals in 2022.

“They are amazing basketball players but they are also great humans, so it’s cool that I can be a part of that,” Peoples said.

For a program that is looking to sustain success, Peoples will be a welcomed addition. His style of play and leadership abilities stuck out to the C of I coaching staff during the recruiting process.

“I’ve had a chance to watch Dougie play for three years now, and one thing I’ve noticed is his consistency. He has a big game and you wonder, ‘Could he keep this going?’ but he does it consistently every night. He’s a great leader, they played in big state tournament games and he is always directing traffic,” C of I head coach Colby Blaine said.

Peoples and Blaine first met through Select Basketball, where Blaine coached and built a relationship with the Maroons’ star.

That relationship proved to be pivotal during Peoples’ decision making process.

“I’ve coached in college for 16 years now and I’m not sure I’ve ever connected with somebody so much during the recruiting process. Our program is really built around being bigger than basketball, and he is much more than a basketball player,” Blaine said.

Peoples will be joining three other Montanans on the Yotes’ roster. Drew Wyman of Great Falls and Caden Handran of Scobey were both a part of the national title team this past season. Alex Germer, a Missoula Sentinel grad transferring from Montana State, also announced his commitment to C of I recently.

During his time at Butte Central, Peoples left quite the legacy.

He was named the 2022-23 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year and became the first student-athlete from Central to receive the honor. Peoples averaged 24.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game during his senior campaign.

He also is the boys’ all-time leading scorer in the city of Butte with 1,683 career points. As a senior, he broke Central’s single-game scoring record during a win over Corvallis, recording 44 points.

There were countless memorable moments from his storied high school career, but one seems to stick out above the rest: Peoples’ buzzer-beating three-point shot clinched the state title for the Maroons over Lewistown during his junior season.

He will be sorely missed on and off the court at Central, but there is plenty of excitement about what he can accomplish at C of I.

“He (Peoples) is such a great lesson for everyone that hard works pays off. I’m excited to see what he can do at the next level. He’s a self-made player, so I know he’s going to keep that work ethic going and he’s going to keep improving,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.