  • Daniel Shepard

No. 10-ranked Montana Tech beat Providence 103-95 on Tuesday night to win the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship. The Orediggers are now back-to-back champions.

Butte Central is hosting both Class A play-in games Saturday at the Butte Civic Center, according to a release from Butte Central. Below is the schedule:

• 1:00 pm - Columbia Falls vs Laurel (Girls)

