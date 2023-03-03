Butte Civic Center the host site for Class A play-in games 406mtsports.com Mar 3, 2023 Mar 3, 2023 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daniel Shepard No. 10-ranked Montana Tech beat Providence 103-95 on Tuesday night to win the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship. The Orediggers are now back-to-back champions. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Butte Central is hosting both Class A play-in games Saturday at the Butte Civic Center, according to a release from Butte Central. Below is the schedule:• 1:00 pm - Columbia Falls vs Laurel (Girls) • 2:30 pm - Columbia Falls vs Havre (Boys)Ticket prices are $8 for adults & $6 for students/seniors. No passes will be accepted. Winner of each game qualifies for the State A Tournament next week in Bozeman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State men earn 2 Big Sky awards; Bobcats, Grizzlies combine for 5 all-league selections Montana Tech earns No. 4 seed for the NAIA tournament Rockets have lift off: High-scoring Taylee Chirrick, 'team atmosphere' have Roberts eyeing school history No. 11 Carroll to open NAIA National Tournament with Rochester as three Frontier women's teams make 64-team field
