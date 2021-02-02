BUTTE — Both the varsity and JV boys basketball teams at Butte High School have entered quarantine as part of COVID-19 protocols, postponing Thursday and Saturday's games.
According to Butte High School athletic director Chuck Merrifield, the postponement is due to a close-contact traced back to last week's game against Missoula Sentinel.
"There's three or four other teams quarantined because of it," Merrifield said. "This just happened and we're rescheduling as we speak. We're not sure if the girls team will be affected."
The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Helena Capital on Thursday and Helena on Saturday. Dates for the rescheduled games have yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.