BUTTE — Both the varsity and JV boys basketball teams at Butte High School have entered quarantine as part of COVID-19 protocols, postponing Thursday and Saturday's games.

According to Butte High School athletic director Chuck Merrifield, the postponement is due to a close-contact traced back to last week's game against Missoula Sentinel.

"There's three or four other teams quarantined because of it," Merrifield said. "This just happened and we're rescheduling as we speak. We're not sure if the girls team will be affected."

The Bulldogs were scheduled to face Helena Capital on Thursday and Helena on Saturday. Dates for the rescheduled games have yet to be determined.

Blake Fussell covers sports in and around Butte. Follow Blake on Twitter @blake_fussell

