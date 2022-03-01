BUTTE — Is Butte High senior Kooper Klobucar a football player who plays basketball, or a basketball player who plays football?
… Yes.
“It doesn't cross my mind, I think they're equal,” said Klobucar before a Friday afternoon basketball practice at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gym.
High-school sports fans from the greater Butte area are likely aware of Klobucar’s aptitude on the court.
“When Koop was a little kid, he was a gym rat,” said Butte High football coach Arie Grey. “He's always, you know, shooting and playing basketball.”
“Even as a sophomore, I thought he was one of the most skilled players in the program,” said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. “He really passes it and can shoot it for a big guy outside, good feet and good hands.”
Fans and media members from outside the area might remember Klobucar from football season, moving bodies across the field as part of the Butte offensive line. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound O-lineman recently committed to play football for the University of Montana Western. But they might not be aware that the guy can hoop, until they are.
A knee-jerk reaction might be to think that an offensive lineman playing basketball would involve a lot of brute force and using physicality to out-muscle opponents.
While Klobucar’s game does include an arsenal of moves while posted up on the low block, it doesn’t take more than a few plays to see his game is much more than that.
For Missoula's Shaun Rainey, he'd heard that Klobucar had game. And he finally had the chance to witness it first hand when Butte beat Sentinel 73-63 on Jan. 21. Klobucar finished with 14 points.
“Immediately you could tell that he's not just really big, but he's super skilled as well,” said the ABC/FOX SWX Montana sports director. “I think he did a bit of spin move finished with the left hand. He has soft touch for a big guy, really smooth footwork and good moves. And that's the thing that stands out to you right away.”
How did the Bulldogs’ big man develop his game to become lethal from any part of the court? Well, by practicing since he was in grade school … go figure.
“When I was younger, I used to play point guard, actually,” Klobucar said. “We won two championships during fifth and sixth grade. I’ve been shooting everywhere since then. It's been kind of just built-in since I was younger.”
Another part of the Klobucar experience is the excitement of the crowd when he starts to cook, especially during home games. It’s undeniable that the cheers echoing through the gym become a few decibels louder than usual when he drains a 25-footer for 3.
“It’s funny because Koop doesn't look like a guy that can move the way he moves,” Luedtke said. “He handles it really good. And obviously he’s a very good outside shooter and I think that people enjoy seeing a guy his size, with that skill level, go out there and step outside and be able to play like a guard.”
Klobucar also possesses a delightful midrange game, especially at the high post. The defense will usually collapse on him if he gets a clean catch at the free-throw line, prompting Klobucar to make a snap decision which is usually a quick pass to an open shooter or a cutter along the baseline.
Occasionally Klobucar will be left one-on-one when he catches at the foul line or elbow, which results in my personal favorite: a ball fake – that the defender almost always falls far – followed by a drive to the hoop and a finish with the left hand.
“That kind of comes natural, but I work on it a lot,” Klobucar said of his pump fake.
Grey also pointed out that being able to make quick decisions in addition to having great footwork, which set Klobucar apart on the gridiron, also carry over to the hardwood.
“He's just smooth,” Grey said. “He’s got good feet and you know how he is around the basket. It’s just fun. And I think that that's kind of what Western sees for football. Here’s this big kid, but he's super athletic. And those are things that we've seen for a long time.”
Butte and Klobucar will begin the Western AA tournament Thursday at 5 p.m. in Helena, squaring off with Missoula Hellgate.
The young Bulldogs have had their ups and downs during their 2021-22 campaign. Klobucar is one of just two seniors on the team along with Kenley Leary. Luedtke said he will always remember the two for being kind and friendly toward the new, younger players in the program.
"It’s important because we only have two seniors," Luedtke said. "So for those guys to be good to the young guys and welcome them with open arms and they just treat them awesome. We have such a unique mix for a AA school right now at the varsity level, JV-varsity level. We've got a ton of freshmen, some sophomores, a few juniors and those two seniors. And so those guys coming in and doing that, I think is a culture changer. It lets guys know it doesn't matter what grade you're in, it doesn't matter what team you're on in the program. You treat everybody well."
Klobucar will report to the Montana Western campus for preseason football camp in August. When school starts, he will begin working toward an ecology degree. He intends to use the degree to become a conservation officer.
As for the original question posed at the top … Is Klobucar a football player who plays basketball, or a basketball player who plays football?
I think it’s clear that he’s simply a baller.
