BUTTE — The Bulldogs were ready for senior night.
Butte defeated Kalispell Glacier 56-34, as the Bulldogs held the Wolfpack to just 12 second-half points to make it two wins in two days and secure a final home win for their seniors.
Bulldog senior Ryan Burt talked about what getting the win meant for his class.
“It was really fun,” Burt said. “I think we’re playing better, we put in a [new defense] and that’s been working really well… It’s sad, because it’s gone by really quick, but we’re very proud.”
From the opening tip, the battle in the post between Glacier junior Weston Price and Butte junior forward Jake Olson was one to watch. The pair clashed for rebounds, but both brought their scoring touch from the jump, as each led their teams in scoring by the halftime break.
Glacier head coach Mark Harkins gave his take about the clash in the frontcourt.
“We’re not blessed with a lot of height,” Harkins said. “I thought our kids battled, I thought that they did a good job. We kind of lost some of our discipline in the second half, we were trying to pressure out a bit more and put us in more one-on-one stuff.”
While Price and Olson dueled down-low, a similarly tight matchup between Glacier and Butte’s guards unfolded as the Bulldogs’ Tommy Mellott and Blake Drakos dueled the Wolfpack’s Anthony Heath and Keifer Spohnhauer.
Glacier’s backcourt generated more offense early, playing off of Price to open up lanes to drive and score, but the Butte defense began to force turnovers and, thanks to Mellott’s six-point second quarter, the Bulldogs went into halftime up 25-22.
Butte made the most of their advantage, then outscoring the Wolfpack 21-9 in the third, playing their best offensive and defensive quarter of the game.
Five straight Bulldog scores were three-point plays, as junior Cael Stenson’s basket and foul was followed by treys from Mellott, Drakos and sophomores Kenley Leary and Mikey O’Dell.
The fourth quarter started relatively slow for both sides, but Butte’s defense snuffed out any chance of a comeback as the Bulldogs held Glacier scoreless for nearly the entire fourth quarter until a three from Wolfpack junior Jaxson Olsen.
Butte head coach Matt Luedtke praised his team’s defensive effort, mentioning that the switch to a zone defense has paid dividends.
“It was the most together we’ve played all year,” Luedtke said. “In the 2-3 zone, we’re able to play bigger lineups and it just really worked… I’m really, really proud of them, it was a great way for those seniors to end their career at home.”
The Bulldogs were led by Mellott’s 11 points, with Drakos and Stenson contributing nine points each. Olson and Burt both put up eight points.
For Glacier, Price’s 10 points was enough to be the Wolfpack’s top scorer. Heath and Wolfpack senior Drew Engellant both finished with seven points.
Harkins said that his team will be focused and ready for Glacier’s crosstown battle with Flathead this upcoming week.
“We got crosstown next week,” Harkins said. “The guys always want to win crosstown. We’re going to go in and focus on that… It’s one game, we’ve got to figure out some things offensively.”
The Wolfpack return to Kalispell to welcome Flathead this upcoming Friday, while Butte hits the road for a Saturday standoff against top-ranked Missoula Hellgate.
