BOZEMAN -- Memorable performances in three different sports separated three athletes in February in the race for 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month.
Butte swimmer Catherine Russo is the Female Athlete of the Month for her domination at the state swim meet. Bozeman wrestler Leif Schroeder and Harlem basketball standout Brad Cichosz share the award for the boys.
Russo, who will swim for Ohio State, finished her unparalleled career as the only female swimmer to win four titles in two events: The 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. The All-American and Olympic Trials qualifier won nine state titles, including in the 50 free and 100 fly plus the 200 freestyle relay last month.
Schroeder, who is committed to Iowa, joined an elite club by becoming the 36th Montana wrestler to win four state titles. He won three matches at 138 points by fall and won the crown with a technical fall.
Cichosz had an unforgettable senior night in his final regular-season game for the Wildcats when he erupted for 68 points against Poplar on Feb. 15, breaking the boys mark of 65 co-owned by Shane Lorash of Reed Point and Wally Doney of Pine Hills; the girls record is 66 by Kayla Lambert.
