HELENA — Make it a weekend sweep for Capital’s boy’s basketball team. The Bruins – behind another solid defensive effort and 25 points from Brayden Koch – beat Billings Senior 56-48. The win moves Capital to 3-0 on the season and polished off back-to-back victories against quality non-conference competition over the last two days.
“It was a physical basketball game,” Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. “They came out hot…We kept our poise again, worked our way back into it. Did a pretty good job in the second quarter attacking the basket and getting some opportunities. In the third quarter, we had about a four or five minute stretch where we kept them off the boards and were able to get in transition, make a little run and give us a little bit of space.”
Defensive pressure was the trend Saturday afternoon. Both Capital and Senior employed full-court pressures at one point or another in the 32 minutes of action. The Bruins racked up 10 first-half turnovers with their 1-2-2 look, while the Broncs went with a 1-3-1 press and forced 12 total Bruins turnovers.
A combined 24 points were scored off turnovers. Once Capital absorbed the pressure and figured it out, the Bruins reeled off a 10-0 run to end the first quarter.
On multiple occasions – when Capital broke Senior’s pressure – Hayden Opitz or another Bruin big-man was on the receiving end of a fast-break post feed and bucket. Opitz finished with eight points and six rebounds in the win and Jamey Michelotti scored four points in seven minutes.
“Once we finally started to handle the pressure a little bit better – I didn’t think we handled it very well early – we got a little more aggressive towards it, which is how we need to play,” Almquist said. “If we can get it to the middle, attack, and you’ve got somebody who can finish like Hayden, he’s going to have those opportunities. Did a good job going straight to the rim and not using the dribble.”
Senior trailed by six points at halftime and got to within three points early in the third quarter. Senior Reagan Walker knocked down two of his six 3-pointers on back-to-back Broncs possessions to make that happen. Walker poured in a team-high 18 points for Senior as he and Melo Pine combined for all eight of their team’s triples in the loss.
“He is Mr. Automatic,” Senior head coach Drew Haws said of Walker. “He rarely misses a 3-pointer in practice. He had been struggling our first three games. It’s just nice to see him come out of that slump. When he does that, it’s going to be really hard for teams to guard us.”
Walker stretched Capital’s zone defense at times. Senior shot 47.8 percent (11-for-23) in the second half and scored 21 fourth-quarter points to hang around.
Capital grabbed a 15-point advantage in the third quarter behind a 13-1 run, but 3-pointers from Walker ate into that edge in the fourth stanza, cutting Capital’s lead down to five points at one time.
“We had some timely 3-pointers. Reagan Walker hit a bunch of three’s. Melo Pine had some real timely three’s. We got to the rim just a little bit,” Haws said of the fourth quarter. “I think that kinda got us back into it. Ultimately it comes down to defense. We were doing a better job defensively, I think, being in the right spots and getting some rebounds.”
Pine (12) and Chazz Haws (10) joined Walker in double figures for Senior. Haws also grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists in the loss.
Capital survived offensively, getting buckets from Opitz, Koch and Jacob Curry down the stretch. Trysten Mooney hit a pair of free throws late that helped the Bruins keep Senior at arm’s length.
Capital shot 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from the field in the second half and finished 20-for-40 (50 percent) for the game. Koch buried eight of his 14 shots, including multiple attempts going toward the basket and a pair of 3-pointers. Koch’s 25 points gives him three-straight 20-plus point games to begin the season.
“That’s what he’s doing a great job of. Teams are gonna take away his three’s but he can score at all three levels. He needs to be on the attack like that. Not just for himself, but when he attacks and gets to the rim, he’s creating opportunities for others,” Almquist said. “I love his mindset on the offensive end right now.”
Curry chipped in eight points, three assists and two rebounds. He also had four steals.
“That was a good win,” Koch said. “Good team win. It wasn’t our best basketball, but for us, a win is a win right now…That’s huge for us, getting two wins this weekend at home against two really good teams in the state. That’ll be a good confidence boost for us.”
With the win, Capital knocked off its second consecutive undefeated team, dropping Senior to 3-1 on the young season. The Bruins are 3-0 heading into back-to-back road games against Bozeman and Missoula Hellgate.
“Another team we played that hadn’t lost yet,” Almquist said of Senior. “That’s a good team, that’s a veteran team, a lot of those guys have been playing for a while…I didn’t think we were at our best today, but you have to win games like this. That’s where I feel good about our guys is that we can win, I think, in a lot of different types of ball games. Today we weren’t at our best, but we showed good poise.”
