HELENA — If the crosstown boys basketball game Friday night was a boxing match, then Helena High certainly came out swinging.
Unfortunately, for the Bengals, they weren't able to land a knockout.
Instead, it was Capital, which countered and connected on a bunch of second-half haymakers, including three 3-pointers from Trevor Swanson, as the Bruins rallied from 15 points down to win 56-46 in the Jungle.
"This felt really good," Swanson said after scoring a game-high 18 points. "It's crazy that this is going to be the last time I'll ever play here (Helena High) and just to go out the way we did, was just awesome."
The end was all about Capital, in the first quarter though, it was all Helena High.
Sophomore Kaden Huot came out hot, knocking down two treys in the first four minutes as the Bengals jumped out to a 10-4 lead. Then, following a triple from Burgin Luker, Helena went up 13-6 and led by eight after one.
Huot 💰 again! 8-2 Bengals. He has six. 4:12 1Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/Bg43hokVrO— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 22, 2020
Huot's blazing start continued in the second with another deep trey and after Logan Brown hit from beyond the arc, which was the Bengals fifth 3-pointer of the night, they held a 20-8 advantage with 5:37 left in the first half.
Huot is on 🔥! He has nine. All on 3s. Bengals up 17-8. pic.twitter.com/HJNGJByLId— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 22, 2020
"The boys were ready to go tonight," Helena head coach Brandon Day said. "They were excited and they want to prove that we are a good team and that we can beat top teams in this conference. We are in these games, we can play with Capital and Sentinel, it's just whether or not we can close it out.
After two buckets inside from Hayden Ferguson, Helena's lead was 27-12, the largest of the night and like a prized fighter, who had absorbed a big blow, the Bruins staggered — but they didn't fall.
And with Swanson's first 3-pointer, they started to swing back.
"Our coaches just told us to keep shooting," Swanson said. "We shoot all the time in practice and make them, so we just have to play with confidence. Once we started doing that, it was a different game."
Ryan Quinn came off the bench and helped spark a 9-2 run for the Bruins to close the half and suddenly, Helena led just 29-21, which put Capital well within striking distance.
"They were playing with great confidence," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said of Helena High. "But I thought the last two minutes of the first half were crucial. Ryan Quinn came in, put some pressure on the ball and made a few plays and even though we were down eight, I thought we had the momentum going into the second half."
If was there was any doubt about who had the momentum in the third quarter, Capital's Brayden Koch erased it with a corner three 56 seconds in, trimming the lead to five.
Brayden Koch. Capital down 29-24. 12-2 run for Bruins. 7:07 3Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/KnypV2BIJL— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 22, 2020
And with Helena's Brown out due to injury, the Bruins cranked up the pressure and started turning defense into offense.
A blocked shot by Parker Johnston led to a 3-point play by Swanson that cut Helena's lead down to one, at 31-30.
Johnston with a block. Swanson a 3 point play. Koch hits another 3. 18-4 run for Bruins. 5:04 3Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/mA8u74elVJ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 22, 2020
About 40 seconds later, Swanson hit again from deep and for the first time, at 33-31, Capital was in the lead.
Capital is in the lead! 33-31. 4:21 3Q. 21-4 run. Wow. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/tYvyxzL8Dt— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 22, 2020
"They were getting everything they wanted," Johnston said. "So we started getting after them and they started getting tired. We didn't come out with energy, but in the second half, you could tell we had energy. We were high fiving, slapping each other on the butt, congratulating each other more and that helped a lot."
With the score tied 33-33 going into the fourth quarter, Swanson stuck again, hitting two 3-pointers in the span of a few minutes, giving Capital a 45-37 lead and landing the knockout blow the Bengals simply couldn't.
"Once we started making shots," Swanson said. "Everyone started going crazy and we had a lot of energy and that helped."
Trevor Swanson again. 45-39 after a Ferguson bucket. 3:30 left. pic.twitter.com/uGNnaYdeNp— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) February 22, 2020
Ferguson kept the Bengals in it with a jumper that helped Helena stick within four, but a corner three from Koch, with 1:36 left, proved to be the final blow.
"We played with a lot more reckless abandon in the second half," Almquist said. "The defensive pressure wore them down and they had some guys wear down. We didn't necessarily turn them over, but we made them work really hard and I am really proud of the grit we showed in the second half."
After allowing 29 points in the first 13 minutes and change, Capital's defense clamped down, surrendering just 17 points in the final 2.5 quarters, including just four in the pivotal third, when the Bruins made their comeback.
On the other end, Swanson's 13 points sparked a 35-point second half from Capital, which also got 11 from Koch, as well as eight points each from Johnston and Shane Haller. Ferguson paced Helena High with 15. Huot finished with 14 and Brown had eight in one half of work.
"We just need to have fun," Johnston said. "When we smile, have fun and just play basketball, we are a lot better team."
After completing the season sweep of Helena High, Johnston and the Bruins were all smiles.
"There's nothing like this," Johnston said. "Especially with the way that we played at the beginning."
