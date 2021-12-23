MISSOULA — With a physical prowess that serves it well on the boards and on defense, the Florence boys basketball team is off to a 4-1 start this season.
The first thing fans notice when the Falcons come out of the locker room is they look like they've been spending their spare time in the weight room. Which is mostly accurate, and certainly helped many of the team members this past fall as they guided the football squad to a breakthrough State B title.
"We're good at the things that athletic kids are good at," said Florence coach Tony Anderson after his team won at Missoula Loyola Sacred Heart Thursday night, 58-50. "It's just that sometimes we look like a football team out there.
"But we're a good rebounding team and it's something we emphasize."
It showed Thursday as the Falcons out-boarded the hosts in every quarter, including the most important one. Florence held an 8-5 edge on the boards in a tight fourth frame.
"We have a big group of seniors on this team and they really know my style of coaching, even though I haven't been the head coach for long," Anderson said. "I like to keep it short and sweet during timeouts and these are smart kids."
Florence built a 35-27 halftime lead behind 16 points by Beau Neal, 12 coming on four 3-pointers. The Falcons also benefited from a 14-5 edge in rebounds in the first half.
Loyola came alive in the third quarter, taking advantage of the Falcons' 0-for-6 shooting start in rallying to within two, 35-33. Anderson called timeout and his team responded with a 10-4 run.
The Rams responded with a run of their own, knotting the score at 45-45 with 5:30 left on a bucket by Noah Haffey. Florence answered with big buckets by Neal and Levi Posey and a smart defensive play by Tyler Abbott that saw him draw a charge.
The final three minutes became a free throw shooting test for the Falcons and they were up to the task, hitting 9 of 10 attempts in the period. Abbott was especially good, hitting 5 of 6 in the late stages of the game.
In the end, you could say Florence's basketball encounter against Loyola was a lot like its football encounter with the Rams. In both instances, the Falcons were able to capitalize on their physical prowess.
Neal led Florence with 20 points, hitting 6 of 15 shots from the floor. Abbott added 12 points and Aidan Wayne came off the bench to score 10 points.
Raef Konzen paced Loyola with 15 points. Declan Harrington chipped in with 12 points for the Rams.
The Loyola girls topped visiting Florence in the nightcap, 62-51. The Falcons spotted the Breakers a 37-26 halftime lead, then cut their deficit to 39-37 in the third frame before fading.
Nat Clevenger paced the Breakers with 19 points, including 11 in the second half. Kennedy McCorkle scored 13 points, all in the first half. Gio Horner and Addy Jacobson each pitched in with nine points.
Kassidy Yeoman led the Falcons with 17 points, 11 coming in the second half. Kylie Kovatch added 10 points and Kolbi Wood eight points.
