GREAT FALLS —The Dillon Beavers entered the Class A boys championship game undefeated, but they left Great Falls disappointed after losing to the new state champions, the Billings Central Rams, 49-39.
"These are my best friends, we grew up together. So to do this together is just the best feeling in the world," said Junior Brackenridge, Billings Central senior.
"Everybody believed by the time the scoreboard hit zero, we would be on top and it happened," Brackenridge continued. "I cannot thank God enough, I cannot thank these people enough. I'm so happy."
Dillon scored the first four points of the championship game, but Billings Central responded quickly. The Rams had a significant rebounding advantage which resulted in second-chance shots and a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Things got worse for the Beavers in the second quarter, where Billings Central built a double-digit lead at the five-minute mark. The Beavers did not score until the four-minute mark off of a Jonathan Kirkley layup.
"It seemed like we were a hair tight. They were playing great defense so the first half was a challenge for us," said Dillon coach Terry Thomas.
Junior Brackenridge made two impressive drives to the basket in the second quarter before he was taken out. A few possessions later, Stefan Novakovic hit a top-of-the-arc three pushing the Rams’ lead to 16 points.
Billings Central led 26-10 at the half. The field goal percentage numbers told the story of the first half, where Billings Central shot 59% from the field compared to Dillon’s 22%. Dillon went 0-10 from three-point range.
"It's a great win for us to beat a great team like that for the state championship," Jim Stergar, Billings Central coach said. "Our guys were ready for this moment, defense is where it's at and we did a great job down the stretch."
Dillon’s Jonathan Kirkley was the highlight of the third quarter simply for his hustle and determination. He was called for a foul, a travelling violation and forced a charge all in a span of less than 20 seconds.
Kirkley made a three-pointer to bring Dillon within ten points in the third. As the quarter expired, Kirkley made a layup then sprinted down court to make a stop on the other end.
"I was really proud of how the guys were able to come back, we had some chances down the stretch," said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. "We made a good run and we felt like if we had a few more minutes we might have overtaken them."
Billings Central led 38-29 after three quarters, and maintained control of the game in the fourth despite an aggressive comeback effort by Dillon.
Jonathan Kirkley finished with a game-high 16 points for Dillon and Cole Truman added eight. The Beavers shot 29% for the game.
"This season was special from start to finish, we had tremendous senior leadership and it got passed down to the rest of the team, then built from there," Thomas said. "There wasn't one game where these kids didn't play hard and give it their best."
For Billings Central, Brock Blatter led the team in scoring with 12 points, while Malachai Stewart had eight points. The Rams shot an impressive 56% from the field.
"Our guys dug in defensively and stuck with it," Stergar said. "I'm just happy that we were able to play this tournament, these boys have played together since third grade and I'm so happy they're walking away as state champions."
This story will be updated
Laurel beats Ronan in consolation final
While neither team achieved the state championship honor they had hoped for, Laurel ended their season with pride and a celebration, as they beat Ronan 56-49 on Saturday night in Great Falls.
Both Laurel and Ronan had played Saturday morning, so the afternoon consolation final was a test of depth and durability.
"This is my first year, and I'm the third coach in three years," said Laurel coach Tony Trudnowski. "For them to buy in after everything they've gone through and all the turnover, I probably didn't deserve it. I love the kids and this was awesome."
Laurel jumped ahead early, holding a six point lead in the first quarter. But it appeared to be a matter of warming up for Ronan, who held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Ronan’s press defense and slow pace on the offensive end seemed difficult for Laurel to stop. In the first minute of the second quarter though, Richard Cortese (Laurel) gave his team a boost with a transition two-handed dunk.
Laurel expanded their range in the second quarter, but Ronan matched the effort with three-point shooting of their own. Ronan went five-for-ten from three while Laurel went two-for-seven from range in the first half.
"Their defense was adjusting to us, making our entry passes difficult," Tony Trudnowski. "We struggled at times against their press. There were stretches where we beat the press and stretches where we didn't, but we definitely tried to hit the paint the entire game."
Richard Cortese and Colter Bales both had 10 points in the first half and were utilized in the paint more frequently in the second half. Laurel led 26-25 at halftime.
After making five three-pointers in the first half, Ronan went cold from beyond the arc in the third quarter, but continued to shoot their way through it. Laurel nearly abandoned the three-point shot, turning to Cortese and Bales in the paint.
"I was disappointed we didn't beat Dillon," said Laurel forward Richard Cortese. "But it's always good to bring home some hardware and I wouldn't want to bring it home with any other guys. I'll remember today for the rest of my life."
Down 41-30 going into the fourth quarter, Ronan showed a noticeable increase in energy. They also regained their rhythm from the three-point line, drawing within four points with two minutes remaining.
Unfortunately for Ronan, Laurel hit their late game free throws and came away with the victory.
Girma Detwiler and Leonard Burke both scored 14 points for Ronan, while Elijah Tonasket had 13 points. For Laurel, Colter Bales had a game-high 21 points and Richard Cortese added 16 points.
Ronan, Laurel to decide third place
The third place game in the Class A boys state tournament has been set between Laurel and Ronan at 3 p.m., after the Locomotives defeated Butte Central and the Chiefs defeated Polson Saturday morning.
Laurel beat Butte Central 55-44 where depth and fatigue may have been a factor. Led by Richard Cortese with 13 points, Laurel had eight players score compared to just five for Butte Central.
Laurel was much more efficient shooting the ball at 47% from the field, compared to Butte Central's 22%. Butte Central shot 7-for-27 from the three-point line, where Kyle Holter and Bryson Sestrich accounted for six of them.
Kyle Holter led Butte Central with 13 points, while Bryson Sestrich and Dougie Peoples added ten points. Kyson Moran was the only other player to score in double-digits for Laurel outside of Cortese.
Ronan barely gets past Polson
Ronan beat Polson 38-37 Saturday morning, where interior scoring was a focus for both teams. Ronan will face Laurel Saturday at 3 p.m. to decide third place.
Both teams had similar numbers in almost every category, but Ronan had a dominant edge in the rebounding battle. Ronan had 41 rebounds compared to Polson's 26.
Girma Detwiler led Ronan with ten points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Polson's Colton Graham recored a double-double with ten points and ten rebounds. As a team, Ronan scored four times from three-point range while Polson had two three-point makes for the game.
