BILLINGS — The fifth-ranked Billings Central’s boys basketball team won with a barrage of 3-pointers Saturday afternoon at their home gym, and the top-ranked Rams’ girls made it a doubleheader sweep over Lockwood with a dominating all-around performance.
Playing in a near-full Ralph Nelles Activities Center, the Central boys out-distanced the Lions 69-56 behind a combined nine 3-pointers from Kyler Northrop and Brayden Osse.
The Central girls followed and took any remaining tension right out of the gym, sprinting to a 15-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 73-27 win, keeping their perfect record intact at 6-0.
The second-year varsity programs from Lockwood are hoping to eventually make the Lions-Rams series a true rivalry. The large, loud crowd at Billings Central was a sign things may be getting there, at least on the boys’ side of things.
For the girls, Saturday’s game showed that, at least for the time being, the chasm between the girls’ programs is still a wide one.
First Osse, then Northrop
Lockwood forced a shot-clock violation on the game’s first possession. It was a harbinger of the energy both sides brought to the game, but it certainly didn’t foreshadow the way this game would go.
The shot-clock operator may as well have packed it in for the night the rest of the way because the Rams and Lions spent the remainder of the game running up and down the floor.
Osse hit four 3-pointers in the opening half and the teams combined for 12 treys altogether that led to a 36-34 halftime lead for the Rams. Northrop threw in five 3-pointers in the second half, including three in the fourth quarter, as the Rams eventually took control for the 10-point win.
Northrop finished with a game-high 27 points and Osse 18 for the Rams, who won their fourth straight and improved to 5-1. Northrop scored 20 points Friday night in the Rams’ win over Livingston, giving the junior 47 points in his last two games.
“When he misses an open shot it’s a surprise,” Billings Central coach Jim Stergar said of Northrop. “So you can say, boy, he went off, but that’s what he does. He did what he’s supposed to do.”
There were three ties and five lead changes in the first half. But the Lions couldn’t keep up with the Rams in the second half, partly due to Northrop’s 17 second-half points, and partly due to Central’s overall hustle at the big moments. Stergar highlighted the defense and rebounding of both Kaden McMinn and Kade Boyd.
Tyce Casterline led the Lions (3-3) with 13 points, but he was the lone player in double figures.
“There were moments that we played well, but we did not do the small things,” Lockwood coach Bobby Anderson said. “We didn’t rebound well, we didn’t get loose balls. It seemed like they got every loose ball, and those are momentum plays or they can be momentum killers. And we just did not do that very well tonight.”
Both coaches praised the atmosphere in the Central gym — nicknamed “The Dungeon,” — a gym Anderson knows well from his playing days at Laurel.
“This is a tough place to play, man,” he said. “There’s not a lot of teams that come in here and walk away with the W.”
“The kids were jacked, they had a great experience tonight,” Stergar said. “Our gym might not be the best practice facility, but game atmosphere, there’s nothing like The Dungeon.”
Quickly out of reach
The Central girls closed the first quarter on a 13-0 run, and started the second with a 10-0 run to build a 25-point lead just 2½ minutes into the second quarter. From there, it was just playing out the string.
Kamryn Reinker scored eight straight points in that first-quarter surge and finished with a game-high 19. Coral Old Bull added 13 points and Jessa Larson had 10 for the Rams, who saw six players hit 3-pointers.
Rams coach Jetton Ailes said the final score was deceiving. She doesn’t think 46 points separates the two teams.
“Lockwood is a very talented team and you’ll see that the last week of February,” she said. “(Lockwood coach Robert Tedlund) does a great job with them, and a lot of respect goes over to that group, for sure. But we just showed up to compete on our home floor tonight.”
Dani Jordan scored 11 points to lead Lockwood, which lost a hard-fought game to fifth-ranked Laurel 53-48 Friday night. That same fight was absent less than 24 hours later, Tedlund said.
“We played a great game” Friday night, said Tedlund, whose team dropped to 0-6. “I think we should have won, could have won. I think we just showed up tonight thinking that we can just expect to be in the same position. But we’ve got to earn it. Central’s too deep, too athletic of a team to think that we can just show up and have a competitive game. We have to earn that right.”
Central, meanwhile, has come out of the Christmas break and overwhelmed back-to-back opponents. The Rams beat Livingston 72-19 on Friday night, meaning they have a combined score of 145-46 the past two nights.
“There’s a lot of pride that comes with wearing a Central jersey and they’ve bought into that extremely well,” Ailes said. “Better than I could have asked. They’re continuing to rise to the challenge.
“There’s going to be bumps down the road and it’s how we weather those that will say a lot about who we are. As long as we continue to get 1% better every day, it will be fine.”
