HAMILTON — “It's obviously a big one,” Hamilton Broncs senior Eli Taylor said of the game versus the Butte Central Maroons on Saturday.
The state-ranked Broncs (No. 3, 14-2) play at Butte Central Maroons (No. 2, 16-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. in Butte.
The Broncs last played the Maroons Jan. 21 in Hamilton and lost 62-51. It was a back and forth battle all night.
“They just made a few more plays at the end of the game than us,” Broncs coach Travis Blome said of the game they last faced each other. “We know going in on Saturday that we're going to have to play really well, do all the little things right to, hopefully, get it close at the end.”
Butte Central's Dougie Peoples just recently broke a Butte record, having the most points in Butte boys varsity history, surpassing Joe Kelly, who scored 1,404 points in the 1940s.
“Dougie, he's a prolific scorer,” Blome said. “He's one of the best scorers we've seen in a long time in our league. He has some guys around him that do a great job as well. We just have to stick with our principles; and, hopefully, we're able to go in and win in their place.”
The Hamilton Broncs' other loss came on Jan. 6 against the Frenchtown Broncs. The Hamilton Broncs had revenge and won a rematch on Jan. 26.
“This is a pride game for us,” Taylor said. “If we go in and beat them at Butte Central, I think that means everything to us — pride moving into the divisional tournaments and state. I think we can compete with the top teams and have shown that the past two years. We have the experience, just like Butte Central does. We’ll have to take care of their atmosphere and stay composed with it. I think it'll be very interesting and fun.”
This year’s Hamilton Broncs team has had great success behind four seniors, Asher Magness, Taylor, Liam O’Connel and Max Cianflone.
“All four of the seniors are really our leaders, our four captains who put a lot of time into the program,” Blome said. “We’re hoping that we're still going to play our best basketball during tournament time.”
“It’ll definitely be a great battle,” Broncs senior Magness said of the upcoming game against Butte. “We've been playing against their seniors, Kyle and Dougie, since eighth grade. This is one of many times we've played them. We’re feeling confident, but it should definitely be a good battle. We’ve been working hard recently. Hopefully, we're ready, but we'll see what happens on Saturday.”
“I've been really proud of our guys,” Blome said. “It's a process we're always talking about; we’re constantly working on the little things, trying to play together; and I think our key is really going to be just the little things and rebounding.”
The Broncs are not the biggest team, and Blome is stressing to get bodies on guys winning the rebound battle and turnover margin. “I think we'll have chances in a lot of games,” Blome said. “We play in the toughest league in the state. I think we're tested going into tournament time, but the Western A is just going to be — it's going to be a dogfight. We're going to have to play our best basketball to win and to move on.”
