BUTTE – It has been nearly 13 months since the Butte High School Bulldogs and Butte Central Catholic High School Maroons battled it out on the basketball hardwood at the Butte Civic Center.
While the Civic Center was leased out for the staging and filming of Paramount's “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” during the second part of 2022, the news is positive for the sports landscape of the city.
The annual basketball rivalry between Butte High School and Butte Catholic Central High School renews on Jan. 31 at the Civic Center.
Affectionately nicknamed the “Butte City Championships” by the community, the teams have played near holidays in recent years. The last meeting was before Christmas 2021, as they one another at the Civic Center on Dec. 23.
In the boys’ game, Central boys pulled away in the second quarter to defeat Butte, 65-37.
Dougie Peoples has 22 points in the game, and Kyle Holter and Bryson Sestrich each had 12 for Central. Kooper Klobauer had eight points, and Jace Stenson added six points to lead Butte.
“I’m sure our players are excited to play the game front of a good crowd at the Civic Center.” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelley said.
The Butte girls pulled away from Central in the fourth quarter of their game to win, 52-40.
Emmarie Richards and Laura Rosenleaf each had 14 points to lead Butte. Sofee Thatcher scored 14 points, and Brooke Badovinac added 12 points for Butte Central.
“I think that it is awesome that we get to play the game in a great venue for the city of Butte,” Butte High School girls’ basketball head coach Bryan Arntson said. “The atmosphere is always amazing, and I’m excited for our girls to get that experience.”
The Bulldogs will play a pair of games in the Civic Center, as the Butte girls will take on Helena High on Jan. 26 and the boys will host Capital on Jan. 28.
“I am very happy to be back at the Civic Center,” Butte High School boys’ basketball head coach Matt Luedtke said. “We feel lucky that we are able to get back in there for the Central game after not having access for December and January.”
“The Butte High-Butte Central game is always a special experience for our team,” Butte Central girls’ basketball head coach Quinn Carter said. “We enjoy getting to play in front of the Butte community.”
The junior varsity girls’ game starts the day at 2:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity boys’ game at 4:15 p.m. The girls’ varsity game will start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys’ contest at 7:30 p.m.
