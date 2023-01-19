BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Dillon Beavers on Thursday night with a season sweep in mind. In their last matchup on Dec. 17, the Maroons defeated the Beavers 46-32.
Central defeated the Beavers once again, this time with a 55-38 victory. After Dillon handed the Maroons their lone defeat during the 2021-22 season, Central answered with two regular season victories this year.
It was a tight start to the game, and Dillon led for much of the first quarter. The Maroons took their first lead of the game with 1:15 remaining, and it was all knotted up at 14-14 entering the second quarter.
The scoring slowed down in the second quarter as both teams’ defenses took control. Central was able to establish a five-point lead entering halftime, and didn’t look back from there.
“We got in trouble in those first few minutes of the game, it was a little out of character for us. We had better concentration and understanding of our purpose in the next two quarters,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
Dillon continued to struggle offensively, and the Maroons went on an 11-0 scoring run to open the second half and take a 14 point lead. The Beavers only managed nine points between the second and third quarter.
“Our message at halftime was that Dillon was playing harder than us, they came up with a lot of scrappy rebounds and that mattered. The turning point in the third quarter was our energy,” Kelly said.
Central took advantage of Dillon’s offensive struggles and capitalized on the other end. The Maroons led by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter.
Dougie Peoples led all scorers with 23 points including two three-pointers. Eric Loos made an impact in the post, adding 16 points. Owen McPartland also played a pivotal role, making two clutch shots from behind the arc.
“Owen has been huge for us lately, him catching and shooting like that is so big. Dougie and others attract a lot of attention, so we need him in that role and he’s doing a great job of it right now,” Kelly said.
Sophomore Carter Curnow led the Beavers in scoring with 13 points. Caden Hansen added six points for Dillon, who drops to 7-4 with the loss.
Central, currently ranked second in Class A, remains undefeated in conference play and improves to 9-1 on the season. The Maroons are on a roll and have not lost since they played Lewiston in the season opener on Dec. 9.
Despite two victories for Central over Dillon so far, with both teams starting the season strong there is always the possibility of another matchup during the playoffs.
“There’s a good chance we play them again, we have a lot of respect for that program. Anytime you could beat Dillon twice in the regular season, it’s a pretty big deal,” Kelly said.
Dillon travels to Anaconda for a non-conference game on Saturday. The Maroons travel to play fourth-ranked Hamilton on Saturday.
