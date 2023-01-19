BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Dillon Beavers on Thursday night with a season sweep in mind. In their last matchup on Dec. 17, the Maroons defeated the Beavers 46-32.

Central defeated the Beavers once again, this time with a 55-38 victory. After Dillon handed the Maroons their lone defeat during the 2021-22 season, Central answered with two regular season victories this year.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard.

