BUTTE – Bragging rights were on the line at Butte Civic Center on Tuesday night, as the 2023 installment of the Butte City Championships featured the Butte High School Bulldogs and the Butte Central Catholic High School Maroons.
The Maroons came out firing offensively and kept constant pressure on the Bulldogs as Central came away with a 76-47 win.
Dougie Peoples and Hudson Luedtke each scored a field goal, with Peoples fouled twice and hitting four free throws, as the Maroons led the Bulldogs 8-2 with five minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Two of Eric Loos’ give-and-gos to Jack Keeley found the basket as the Maroons continued to pressure offensively. Central led by 10 at 16-6 with 2:30 to go in the quarter.
Keeley hit a late three-pointer that was answered with a runner in the lane by Jace Stenson.
Central led after the first eight minutes, 23-9.
Cameron Gurnsey’s spin and bank off the glass gave the Bulldogs their first points of the second quarter 70 seconds in.
Keeley and Loos followed with baskets to extend Central’s lead to 17.
Luedtke’s steal and shot was partially blocked. Bo Demarais followed up with the offensive rebound and bucket to continue to help Butte keep pace with Central’s fast-attack offense.
Peoples started feeling his groove from above the college three-point line and hit two to extend Central’s lead to 20 points, 35-15, with 3:59 to go in the first half. Then, Peoples found Keeley for another basket in the paint, which was answered with an aggressive drive and three-point play by Stenson.
The teams continued to trade baskets late, as Central led Butte at the half, 42-23.
Peoples led all scorers with 23 points for Central. Keeley added 20 points and Holter chipped in ten for the Maroons.
Stenson had 20 points and Demarais poured in ten to lead the Bulldogs.
Central returns to play Friday night against at Frenchtown.
Butte hits the road for their Kalispell swing, visiting Glacier on Friday night and Flathead on Saturday.
