FRENCHTOWN – One of the most intriguing matchup in the boys’ side of the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown was the matchup between the Butte Central Maroons and Lewistown Golden Eagles on Friday evening.
It was the first time the teams have played one another since they met in the Class A State Championship Game on March 12, a 61-58 Butte Central win.
Fischer Brown scored 34 points and Royce Robinson added 21 as the Golden Eagles defeated Butte Central, 73-64.
Lewistown lead after the first quarter, 17-14, and at halftime, 36-27.
Dougie Peoples led the Maroons with 19 points, Kyle Holter added 17, and Zane Moodry poured in 10.
Butte Central takes on Bigfork at Frenchtown Middle School at 6 p.m. Saturday.
