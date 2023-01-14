STEVENSVILLE – The Butte Central Maroons boys’ basketball team hit the road on Saturday for a tough matchup in Stevensville.
The Maroons jumped out to a ten-point lead in the first quarter and did not look back, as they cruised past the Yellowjackets, 71-38.
Central had the momentum rolling early, as Dougie Peoples and Kyle Holter hit early baskets to give the Maroons a 16-6 lead with four minutes left in the opening quarter.
The Maroons pressed the Yellowjackets from the start of the contest, having forced several turnovers that transitioned into Central points. The Maroons led after the first eight minutes, 22-8.
Stevensville continued to battle in the second quarter. However, the Maroons’ defense forced the Yellowjackets into some tough, low-percentage shots. Central outscored Stevensville in the second quarter, 21-9, and led at halftime, 43-17.
The teams combined for 34 points in the third quarter, each scoring 17. The Maroons maintained their 26-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Central had their reserves on the floor through most of the final eight minutes and outscored the Yellowjackets, 11-4.
Peoples led all scorers with 21 points. Eric Loos added 18 points, and Zane Moodry chipped in nine.
Ted Tackes led Stevensville with 15 points. Kellan Beller added eight points for the Yellowjackets.
Central hosts Dillon in a basketball doubleheader on Thursday at the Maroon Activities Center. The girls will play at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
The Yellowjackets host East Helena on Tuesday evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.