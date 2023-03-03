BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons are attempting to repeat history on the hardwood, with the final hurdle in Bozeman at the Class A state tournament.
After defeating Frenchtown to win their second straight Western A divisional title, the Maroons are hoping to replicate last season’s state championship team. Dating back to the beginning of the 2021-22 season, they have compiled a 46-2 record.
“I think what’s great about our team is that everyone knows their roles and we all exceed at our roles. We’re all happy for each other and celebrate each other’s success and I think that’s why we’ve had so much of it,” leading scorer Dougie Peoples said.
The Maroons have cruised since their opening game loss to Lewistown, winning the rest of their regular season games by double figures.
Despite all of the success, the Central team feels like they are slept on as they prepare for state. The head-to-head loss as well as Lewistown’s unblemished record makes the Golden Eagles the favorite in some eyes.
“It feels like déjà vu, this is so similar to last year. We were the one seed in the west last year too, but just like this year we weren’t the favorite. I still feel like we fly under the radar a bit,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
In the rematch of last year’s state title game, Lewistown managed to get revenge. The Maroons have rattled off 20 consecutive wins since the loss and Lewistown remains undefeated. Another showdown between the two teams in the state championship game feels imminent.
Since the loss to Lewistown, the Maroons weren’t truly tested again until the Western A divisional tournament. Central defeated Dillon by three points in the semifinals and Frenchtown by seven in the championship game.
Going into the state tournament, those close-calls could prove to be a pivotal lesson learned.
“Both the semifinal and final games were grinders. I thought we did a good job of hanging in there and persevering, and that’s a really important part of getting tournament wins. I’m really glad that we went through that process before we got to state,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
The experience gained from last year’s title run will also be helpful for the Maroons. Central’s top contributors all played vital roles last season.
Their familiarity with the state tournament could give the team an edge, as they know what it takes to get the job done.
“We know what it takes to do it and we know there’s a lot of great teams, we just need to take it one game at time. It kind of gives us an advantage because we know what we have to do to get it done,” Peoples said.
Back-to-back state titles would be quite the accomplishment to finish off a remarkable two-year stretch for the Maroons. The last Class A team to win two state championships in a row was Dillon from 2016-17.
It has never been done in Central’s history. The Maroons nearly pulled it off after winning the title in 1984, but came up just two points short in the championship game against Livingston the next year.
Being the first in the school's existence to achieve consecutive state titles would be gratifying to a team that has been truly dominant the last two years.
“It would mean a lot. Going back-to-back is an incredible feat so doing that would be awesome,” senior guard Kyle Holter said.
To complete the mission, Coach Kelly and all the players agreed on one thing they need to improve on, defense.
In recent games against Dillon and Frenchtown, the Maroons allowed 57 and 65 points, respectively. It was the two highest point totals they’ve allowed outside of the loss to Lewistown. Central was able to survive with victories, and now has had plenty of time to get right.
“Defensively we can get a lot better. I think it shows promise for us that we won last week and didn’t play our best defensively,” Peoples said.
The Maroons will open the state tournament March 9 at 1:30 pm against the winner of the play-in game between Columbia Falls and Havre.
Over a three-day period in Bozeman, Central will look to ink themselves in the history books as back-to-back state champions. It would be a feat that even the players struggle to wrap their heads around.
“It’s kind of breathtaking, I’ve been playing this sport since I was a kid and I’ve always dreamt about getting to the state tournament and being a part of a championship team. To have that chance to do it again for the second time, it’s pretty insane,” senior forward Eric Loos said.
