BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons are attempting to repeat history on the hardwood, with the final hurdle in Bozeman at the Class A state tournament.

After defeating Frenchtown to win their second straight Western A divisional title, the Maroons are hoping to replicate last season’s state championship team. Dating back to the beginning of the 2021-22 season, they have compiled a 46-2 record.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com

