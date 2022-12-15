BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the East Helena Vigilantes in their home opener on Thursday night at the Maroon Activities Center. Both teams were 1-1 heading into the contest on the heels of the Western A Tipoff Classic in Frenchtown.
The defending Class A state champions, Butte Central, gave their home crowd a show, cruising to a 72-27 victory.
Central started strong and never looked back, getting out to a 22-2 at the end of the first quarter of play.
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Maroons, with four players reaching double-digit scoring. Dougie Peoples led the way with 19 points and Kyle Holter added 14 points.
“We needed a game like this. The ball was flowing and a lot of guys were getting touches in open space,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
The Vigilantes struggled offensively, but picked things up after the slow first quarter. Colter Charlesworth led the team in scoring with 10 points.
“What I really liked was our defensive focus,” Kelly said. “We needed a game where we really locked in mentally. Our guys were together and playing with the right level of focus.”
The Maroons were efficient on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Vigilantes in all four quarters.
Butte Central travels to Dillon on Saturday to take on the Beavers at 4 p.m. East Helena plays their next game on the road at Deer Lodge at 6 p.m. on Friday night.
