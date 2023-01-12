BUTTE – It was a memorable night for the Butte Central Maroons at the Maroon Activities Center on Thursday. Before hosting the Anaconda Copperheads, Central’s 2021-22 team was honored with the unveiling of the Class A State Championship banner.
“I know for all of the players from last year’s team, this was a night they were looking forward to for a long time. It means something, because that banner is up there forever. It was a cool moment for all those guys, and one that they all deserve,” Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
Last season’s boys basketball state title is Butte Central’s 11th basketball state championship and the schools 36th overall state title team.
Once the banner joined the rest of the Maroons’ past champions, Central beat Anaconda in convincing fashion, 73-28.
It is the seventh win a row for the Maroons, who are currently ranked No. 2 in Class A. With the experience and talent that remains on the roster from last season, there is a very real possibility that they are hanging another banner at this time next year.
The banner ceremony appeared to pump up the team and it led to a hot start for the Maroons. At the end of the first quarter, Central held a 20-3 lead.
“We came out and played really focused to start. I thought defensively especially we were pretty solid, we contested most of everything, all their passes, drives and shots,” Kelly said.
The dominance continued for Central throughout the game. The team made six shots from behind the arc in the first half alone, with Dougie Peoples making four of the three-pointers. At halftime, the Maroons led 41-12.
It was more of the same in the second half for Central. Despite having a huge lead, the Maroons remained concentrated on improving their game. For a team that has aspirations of winning another state title, it was game that they could make improvements that will help the team later in the season.
“We try to just focus on each possession and preparing to be our best, that was the message at halftime and that’s how our guys played in the second half. Sometimes in games like that when there’s a wide margin, things get really sloppy. I don’t think we did though, I thought we played fundamentally solid,” Kelly said.
For Anaconda, Tanner Cromwell led the team with eight points, including two three-pointers. River Hurley tallied seven points for the Copperheads.
Peoples made six three-pointers and led all scorers with 27 points. Eric Loos added 11 points for Central and made a big impact both offensively and defensively.
“Eric was amazing tonight, he never gets enough credit for all of the things that he does. His passing and decision making opens up so many scorers, and on the defensive end he gets his hand in on so many drives to the basket. He brings so much physicality and offensive rebounding, he keeps a lot of possessions alive for us,” Kelly said.
The Maroons improve to 7-1 on the season after losing their opening game to Lewistown. They travel to Stevensville for their next game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Anaconda drops to 6-4 with the loss. The Copperheads play again on Jan. 19 when they travel to play Whitehall at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.