FRENCHTOWN – The Butte Central Maroons open up the 2022-23 season at the Western “A” Tip-Off tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Central plays Lewistown on Friday at 6 p.m. and Bigfork on Saturday at 6 p.m.
“We’re excited for the chance. Every year we want to play the best teams possible early in the year,” Central head coach Brodie Kelly said. “We embrace the opportunity, we think both of these teams are championship-caliber.”
The season opener against Lewistown will be a rematch of the Class A State championship game from March. The Maroons won that game, 61-58, to bring home their first outright state championship since 1992. Dougie Peoples, who scored 37 points in the title game, made a long-range buzzer beater to clinch the win for Central.
Central returns a big chunk of their roster from last season, a team that went 25-1 overall and 11-1 in conference play. The top three scorers from last season are all set to return.
Peoples scored 22.3 points per game and shot 44% from three-point range in the regular season to earn All-State honors. Guard Kyle Holter was also All-State, and averaged 11.2 points per game in the regular season. Eric Loos earned second team All-Conference honors and averaged 9.2 points along with 7.3 rebounds.
With a bulk of the key players returning after a successful campaign last season, the Maroons are projected to have another strong year.
“Expectations are high, but we know the reality that every season is a journey and a process,” Kelly said.
Lewistown finished the 2021-22 season with a 22-2 record, with both losses by just three points.
Plenty of attention will be on the rematch of the state championship game, but there is a long season ahead for every team to get to their best.
“Everybody is still in learning-mode in December to try to figure out their roles,” Kelly said.
Bigfork plays in Class B was 16-9 last season. Central played Bigfork in the same tournament in Frenchtown a year ago and won, 46-37.
In a season with lofty expectations, the Maroons jump right in with two big tests.
