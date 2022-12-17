DILLON – The Butte Central boys’ basketball squad traveled to Dillon to take on Beavers in Southwest A division play.
The Maroons began the game on a 13-0 run and were clicking on both sides of the floor as they defeated Dillon, 46-32.
“Tonight, it was a combination of a lot of things,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said. “We took care of the ball and got a ton of points off runs.”
The Maroons started the game on a 13-0 run over the four minutes, with Dillon committing five turnovers and only taking one shot at the basket in the span within the first ten points of the streak.
“We did a good job of stopping them at half-court,” Kelly said. “It made them pick up their dribble.”
Dougie Peoples drew a foul beyond the arc 26 seconds into the game. Peoples hit all three free-throws to put the Maroons up 3-0. Kyle Holter hit a breakaway layup, Peoples hit a three-pointer to increase the lead to 8-0 and Eric Loos’ layup upped the lead to 10-0, forcing Dillon head coach Terry Thomas to take a timeout.
Zane Moodry hit a second-chance basket off a Peoples’ three-point miss to up the lead to 13-0 with four minutes to play in the quarter
The Beavers answered with a 7-1 run. Tyler Lagunas hit a three-pointer with 3:07 to go in the quarter to snap the streak and added a basket moments later. Carter Curnow made a basket in the paint to pull Dillon within six with a minute to play, 13-7.
Holter ended the first quarter with a three-pointer from the top of the key, which gave Butte Central a 16-7 advantage.
Caden Hansen started the second quarter with a free-throw make.
Jack Keeley’s three-pointer with six minutes to play extended the Maroons’ lead back out to 12 points, 20-8.
“I want to give Jack Keeley a ton of credit,” Kelly said. “He made a ton of great decisions at the top of our offense and took care of the ball.”
Eli Nourse’s three-pointer behind the right elbow of the arc interrupted the 7-1 run with 4:45 to go in the first half. Holter answered with a contested three-pointer.
The action continued to flow back and forth over the next three minutes.
Max Davis was able to penetrate a double-team in the lane, and the hook shot fell through the cylinder. Keeley’s put-back went in, which was answered by Treyton Graham’s three-pointer.
The Maroons were aggressive on the offensive boards in the first half, with multiple offensive rebounds and second-chance points. Butte Central led at the half, 27-17.
Central started the third quarter on a 6-2 run. Holter led off the second half with a lay in for the Maroons. Owen McPartland took an in-lane feed from Holter to extend the lead to 15. After a Beaver bucket, Peoples hit a runner in the lane, which forced Dillon to take a timeout with 4:33 left in the third.
Hansen hit a bucket in the midst the Central run to get the Beavers in the scoring column.
The Maroons continued to dominate the offensive glass in the third quarter, as Moodry had three boards, and Loos each had two. Butte Central led at the end of three quarters, 41-23.
Curnow’s field goal led off Dillon’s scoring in the fourth quarter. The basket was answered by a three-pointer from Peoples.
Eli Nourse’s layup clipped Beavers’ deficit to 16 points, 46-30.
The Maroons were able to salt the clock in the fourth with offensive rebounds and forced turnovers.
“I was really happy with the intelligence that we played with tonight,” Kelly said. “We played with good shot selection.”
Kyler Engellant ended the scoring for Dillon with an offensive rebound and put back.
Peoples led all scorers with 16 points. Holter contributed 12, and Keeley added seven.
Nourse led the Beavers with 11 points, while Lagunas and Curnow added five.
Butte Central will travel to Corvallis on Tuesday evening. Dillon will host Butte High on Tuesday.
