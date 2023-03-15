CHICAGO — Butte Central senior standout Dougie Peoples is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Boys Basketball Player of the Year for boys basketball, the energy drink company announced Wednesday.
Peoples is the first Butte Central player to win the award.
The award recognizes athletic and academic excellence as well as exemplary character on and off the court, Gatorade said in a release.
The 6-foot-5, 165-pound senior guard had led the Maroons (23-4) to third place in last week's Class A state tournament, averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals. Peoples broke the Butte city record for single-season points scored (1,404). He also owns Butte Central’s single-game record for points scored in a game (44) and hit the game-winning shot last year when the Maroons defeated Lewistown for the state title.
Peoples has volunteered locally with the Special Olympics and on behalf of his church parish. He also serves as Butte Central’s student body president and is a member of the National Honor Society.
“He is one of the most unique players I’ve seen over the last few years,” Hamilton head coach Travis Blome said. “He can score in a variety of ways and has been the hardest person to defend in my coaching tenure.”
Peoples has maintained an 'A' average in the classroom. He remains undecided upon a collegiate destination. He joins recent Montana winners Brayden Koch (2021-22, Helena Capital), Drew Wyman (2020-21, Great Falls) and Rollie Worster (2019-20 & 2018-19, Missoula Hellgate High School).
