Butte Central vs. Corvallis

Butte Central's Kyle Holter (23) taps Dougie Peoples (12) on the head as Peoples heads to the free throw line against Corvallis on Feb. 8 in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

CHICAGO — Butte Central senior standout Dougie Peoples is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Boys Basketball Player of the Year for boys basketball, the energy drink company announced Wednesday.

Peoples is the first Butte Central player to win the award.

