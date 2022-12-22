FRENCHTOWN — Eli Quinn's sneakers look like a watercolor painting with an Easter motif.
In other words, they're hard to miss. A lot of pink and light blue, a little bit of orange, a dab of yellow ...
"He rolled those out the first game and I said I'm going to call those Hubba Bubba because they look like they're bubble gum wrappers," joked Frenchtown coach Brandon Robbins after watching Quinn score a game-high 24 points in a blowout home win over East Helena Thursday, 68-43.
"It's funny. I busted out some new shoes today and a kid goes, 'Coach, where did you get the heat on your feet?!' I told him I had to bust out some new kicks before Christmas."
You get the impression the Class A third-ranked Broncs are having a lot of fun and it's not hard to understand why. They're off to their best start in Robbins' eight years with the program at 7-0, with 6-foot-6 Quinn and Connor Michaud making life miserable for the opposition inside and outside and a scrappy supporting cast capitalizing on opportunities.
"I think our chemistry has gotten a lot better," said Quinn, who had his unique shoes sent to him from an AAU teammate and is staying with them even though they're more pink than he expected. "Everyone is hanging out outside of practice and stuff.
"I think our passes are just flowing better. We knew we had some talent coming in but we're just trying to go 1-0 every day."
The first thing you notice watching the Broncs is they're unselfish. Quinn does take a lot of shots, but he seems just as eager to pass to a teammate for a better opportunity as he is to pad his scoring stats.
"It's a team-first attitude," Robbins said. "How well they play for each other and with each other makes them a really special group.
"Eli and Connor are big guys who can be multi-position type players, and our other guys, how they play off those guys ... we understand teams are going to try to take those things away and they're so unselfish. I think we have a good understanding of what everyone's role is. We can be better in some of those situations but it's things that are coach-able."
East Helena managed to stay with the Broncs for one quarter, trailing by just three heading into the second frame. Then Frenchtown kicked it up a notch on defense and the boards, out-rebounding the Vigilantes 10-3 in the second frame in building a 31-20 halftime lead.
That lead ballooned to 50-26 by the end of the third quarter, with East Helena failing to score in the first three-plus minutes of the period.
"We went zone in the second quarter, stressing five guys have to put bodies on people," Robbins said. "Kellen (Klimpel) has been playing bigger than he is and Sully (Belcourt) is so scrappy. Then we've done some stuff where maybe our athletes can beat people up the court."
The Broncs learned a hard lesson at state last year: It's not enough just to get there. Going 0-2 and losing a 51-50 heartbreaker to Hamilton in a loser-out game left Frenchtown bound and determined to do better in 2023.
"It definitely put a chip on our shoulder," Quinn said. "We've got to get a win at state this year and we're definitely shooting for the title."
Joining Quinn as double-figure scorers for the hosts Thursday were Michaud with 16 points, Klimpel with 11 and Belcourt with 10. Kaeden Sager scored 19 points for East Helena.
