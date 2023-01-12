FLORENCE – The Corvallis Blue Devils started off fast against the Florence-Carlton Falcons Thursday night by going on a 5-0 run to start, but the Falcons quickly came back to go up 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Multiple members of the Falcons returned from injury and although they made it a tight contest the whole way, the Blue Devils came out on top in the end 58-51.
“The boys worked hard,” Blue Devils coach Cameron Criddle said. “I was really happy with the way they went after it and didn't give up. I was really happy with the leadership from Aaron Powell, a senior. He just gave a lot of really good leadership out there, which was nice to see.“
Senior Aaron Powell's 11-point quarter in the third kept Corvallis in front before he ultimately finished with 21 points to lead the game in scoring. Senior Leif Jessop added 12 points and junior Dillen Potter added 10 points for the Blue Devils.
“Florence is a tough team,” Criddle said. “They have some big boys, and they gave us a challenge physically. I was really happy with how we played defensively. I'd like to see us finish a few more of those easy shots and maybe not make it so gut wrenching and nerve wracking for a coach.”
The leading scorers for the Falcons were junior Jesse Padilla with 16 points, senior Patrick Duchien with 13 points, and freshman Ethan Alexander with 11 points.
“The kids played hard tonight,” Falcons coach Tony Anderson said. “Corvallis has a really good team. They have tough kids, and they rebound really well. It was fun to have our whole crew back from injury. Patrick Duchien got a little taste of getting back into the groove of things, after being out. We’re still learning and getting better every time. So, it's nice to see.”
