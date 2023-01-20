The weight room at B.W. Lodge Gymnasium at Beaverhead County High School will be dedicated to longtime Dillon head football and basketball coach Terry Thomas in a ceremony before the Beavers' boys' basketball game against Hamilton on Feb. 4.
The Feb. 4 basketball doubleheader between the Dillon Beavers and Hamilton Broncs will be a special day for family members and fans in attendance at B.W. Lodge Gymnasium.
In an announcement from Beaverhead County High School activities director Brock Myllymaki, the school plans to show its appreciation to Dillon boys’ basketball head coach Terry Thomas with a weight room dedicated in his name.
Thomas announced to his team on Jan. 12 that this would be his last year coaching the Beavers after 17 seasons at the helm.
The dedication will be immediately following the girls’ game against the Broncs (4 p.m. start), which will be between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. Dillon will honor the boys’ basketball team and cheer team seniors before the gym dedication. The boys’ game will start approximately 5:30 p.m.
Thomas graduated from Great Falls High School in 1976 and from the University of Montana in 1980. He has been an educator for 31 years, 27 of those in Dillon.
In 17 years as a head basketball coach, Thomas is 311-71, guiding Dillon to state championships in 2007 (undefeated), 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2017 (undefeated).
Thomas' basketball mantle includes Montana Coaches Association Coach of the Year five times (finalist five more times), Southwestern A Coach of the Year 12 times, and was named a finalist for Basketball Coach of the Year twice in the National High School Athletic Coaches Association in 2016 and 2019. He recently received Montana’s nomination for the NHSACA Coach of the Year for the 2022-2023 season.
Not only has Thomas been an excellent head basketball coach, but his coaching resume in football has also been impressive.
In 27 seasons in football, Thomas had a 189-65 record, with five Montana Class A state championships and two state runner-up finishes between 2000 and 2012. He was named Montana Coaches Association “Coach of the Year” five times and was a finalist on five other occasions. The Southwest A Coach of the Year Award was given to Thomas ten times.
