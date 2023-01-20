BBB Central Dilllon 5 (copy)

The weight room at B.W. Lodge Gymnasium at Beaverhead County High School will be dedicated to longtime Dillon head football and basketball coach Terry Thomas in a ceremony before the Beavers' boys' basketball game against Hamilton on Feb. 4.

The Feb. 4 basketball doubleheader between the Dillon Beavers and Hamilton Broncs will be a special day for family members and fans in attendance at B.W. Lodge Gymnasium.

In an announcement from Beaverhead County High School activities director Brock Myllymaki, the school plans to show its appreciation to Dillon boys’ basketball head coach Terry Thomas with a weight room dedicated in his name.

