EAST HELENA — Dillon spoiled the Vigilantes’ senior night behind 17 points from Carter Curnow, staving off a second-half run by East Helena to win 62-49.

Curnow scored eight points in the game’s final eight minutes and converted a three-point play that put Dillon up by 13 with just under three minutes to play.

East Helena senior Colter Charlesworth scored a game-high 21 points in the Vigilantes' 62-49 loss to Dillon on Tuesday night.
Dillon senior Treyton Graham scored eight points in the Beavers' 62-49 win over East Helena on Tuesday night.
East Helena's seniors, pictured here, were honored before Tuesday's game against Dillon. From left to right: Taigen Hagen, Trevor Held, Jacob Spencer, Dallin Fuhriman, Kobe Mergenthaler, Kaeden Sager, Colter Charlesworth, Wyatt Carrell. Back row: Curtis Corzine.
East Helena senior Kaeden Sager scored 14 points in the Vigilantes' 62-49 loss to Dillon on Tuesday night.

