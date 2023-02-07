EAST HELENA — Dillon spoiled the Vigilantes’ senior night behind 17 points from Carter Curnow, staving off a second-half run by East Helena to win 62-49.
Curnow scored eight points in the game’s final eight minutes and converted a three-point play that put Dillon up by 13 with just under three minutes to play.
“I thought our kids did a great job on defense – trying to mix in man and zone – and just kinda stayed the course,” Beavers head coach Terry Thomas said.
Curnow scored 13 of his team-best in the second half, knocking down a fourth-quarter 3-pointer in the process.
“He’s good inside and outside – he can score in a variety of ways,” Thomas said of his sophomore. “He draws fouls, he can get around the basket and use his body to get the shot up.”
“From the outside, he’s a nice shooter. It’s kinda hard to guard him because he can score inside and outside.”
East Helena, feeding off a palpable energy from a rowdy student section and full bleachers, cut a 16-point third-quarter Dillon lead to just five points early in the fourth.
Having finally settled in against Dillon’s 1-3-1 zone, seniors Colter Charlesworth and Kaeden Sager led the comeback.
Charlesworth buried two 3-pointers in the final 60 seconds of the third quarter, marking an 8-0 East Helena run to end the stanza and fueling a 13-point second-half performance from No. 11.
Curtis Corzine’s 3-point play early in the fourth capped an 11-0 run, cutting Dillon’s advantage to its smallest since early in the second half.
“We just said, ‘we’ve gotta get stops,’” Vigilantes head coach Ty Ridgeway said. “[Dillon] shot the ball very well, obviously…We just couldn’t get stops. We just told [the players], ‘go play.’ ‘Set screens for each other, look to drive to kick.’”
“That’s what they did. Colter got some great shots – he put his team on his back. Sager did the same thing.”
Charlesworth scored a game-high 21 points, but Dillon was too much.
A 7-0 run, anchored by a Treyton Graham triple, pushed the Beavers’ lead back to double figures.
Sager’s back-to-back and-one lay ups (he missed the first free throw) and Charlesworth’s 3-pointer was the final gasp for East Helena, chopping Dillon’s lead to seven with just over three minutes to play.
Dillon ended the game on an 8-2 run, improving its record to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in Southwest A contests.
The Beavers have one regular-season game remaining – at Frenchtown on Saturday – before they attempt to replicate their semifinal run from a season ago.
“We feel like, on any given night, we can beat anybody,” Thomas said. “That’s kind of our goal and where our confidence is at.”
“We understand there’s a lot of good teams out there, but we feel like our kids come to play on both ends of the floor, and if we shoot the ball well, we’re pretty good.”
Sophomore Kyler Engellant (14) and senior Eli Nourse (13) joined Curnow in double figures in the victory. Senior Treyton Graham added eight points and junior Max Davis chipped in seven.
For East Helena, Tuesday represented the final regular-season home game for nine seniors.
The group, which includes Charlesworth, Sager, Corzine, Taigen Hagen, Jacob Spencer, Dallin Fuhriman, Trevor Held, Wyatt Carrell and Kobe Mergenthaler, was honored pregame.
“They’re the foundation,” Ridgeway said. “They started this program when they were freshmen and some I’ve had since they were eighth graders.”
“They’ve worked their tails off the past four years and you can just tell they’ve formed a brotherhood.”
It’s a group that is, quite literally, the genesis of Vigilante basketball, having guided the program through its pre-varsity days and first two seasons competing at the varsity level.
Last year, it was a group that won three games. This year, the Vigilantes have won seven contests, four of which have come in conference play.
For one final time in the regular-season, Charlesworth and Sager showed off for the hometown crowd, combining to make six 3-pointers and score 35 points.
“The fans are great – the whole environment is awesome,” Charlesworth said of senior night. “It’s what you look forward to…I think we [fed off that]. That’s how it is every home game.”
“We’ve been playing together since sophomore year, so we’ve got that chemistry pretty much down. We know when one of us is gonna hit a shot and we know when to look for each other when we’re open.”
Only three non-seniors make up the remainder of the Vigilantes’ varsity roster, but there’s three juniors and 10 sophomores sprinkled throughout the basketball program as a whole.
“We’ve got a great young group coming up,” Ridgeway said. “They’ve seen these seniors work this year and we’re excited about these younger kids.”
“We’re gonna miss these seniors. They’ve built the foundation and they’ve led these younger kids.”
Now it’s time for the Vigilantes to build upon that foundation.
