FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers and Polson Pirates opened their seasons at the Western A Tip-Off Tournament in Frenchtown on Friday.

The Beavers scored 25 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 78-42 victory over the Pirates.

Dillon led by 16 points after eight minutes and opened up a 25-point lead, 47-22.

Four Beavers scored in double-figures. Treyton Graham scored 17 points, Carter Curnow added 13 points, Tyler Lagunas chipped in 11 points and Caden Hansen poured in ten.

Jarrett Wilson led all scorers with 25 points for the Pirates.

Dillon takes on Lewistown at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at Frenchtown Middle School.

