FRENCHTOWN - The Dillon Beavers girls’ basketball team began their 2022-2023 campaign with a matchup against the Polson Pirates on Friday night.
The Beavers used balanced scoring to shut down the Pirates, 43-17.
Dillon led after eight minutes, 10-3, and at the half, 23-7. The Beavers continued their dominance with a 14-5 third quarter to take a 37-12 advantage into the final quarter.
Kylie Konen led all scorers with ten points. The Beavers had eight players on the scoresheet.
Grace Simonich led the Pirates with eight points.
Dillon will take on Lewistown at Frenchtown High School on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
