BUTTE – For Dougie Peoples, breaking records isn’t anything new. Peoples made history again on Wednesday night, scoring 44 points to break Butte Central’s single-game scoring record in an 82-53 victory for the Maroons.
Mike McLeod previously held the record when he scored 42 points against Deer Lodge in 1981.
The record comes just one week after Peoples’ became the city of Butte’s boys' basketball all-time scoring leader. After his performance against Corvallis, Peoples now has 1,456 career points.
“It is really special I can do this my senior year, but I really think it’s a testament to our team. It’s so fun playing with these guys and I think that’s why we’re so successful,” Peoples said.
Peoples had only three points in the opening quarter of play before he exploded in the second quarter. He made three shots from behind the arc and scored 24 of the teams 28 points in the quarter.
The onslaught continued for Peoples in the second half. Entering the final quarter, Peoples was just five points away from breaking the record.
“I didn’t realize how many points I had until the fourth quarter. I thought I was out of the game and then I heard I was five points away, so coach told me to get it quick,” Peoples said.
He broke the record with his eighth three-point field goal of the game and was immediately subbed out of the game a few minutes into the final quarter.
“He (Peoples) can do so many things. It’s to the point where he’s done it so much now that we almost take it for granted. It’s so impressive that he’s able to do what he does with the constant attention that gets, the opposing coach and team knows where he is at all the time,” Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly said.
Along with the record-breaking night it was the fifteenth win in a row for the Maroons, who haven’t lost since their season opener on Dec. 9 against Lewistown. Central improves to 15-1 overall and 10-0 in the Southwest A conference.
“I think you can’t underestimate the caliber of competition that we’ve played. We’ve got a really good conference and to be undefeated in conference, it says a lot,” Kelly said.
Against Corvallis, the Maroons continued their impressive play.
The tone was set immediately, as Central forced a turnover and Eric Loos took it the other way for an and-one breakaway 15 seconds into the game. Owen McPartland made three consecutive shots from behind the arc to extend the Maroons lead to 23-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Central made 12 shots from behind the arc as a team and led by as many as 41 points against the Blue Devils.
“We have been progressing really well and getting prepared for the postseason which is what we need to do right now,” Kelly said.
Corvallis chipped away in the fourth quarter and outscored Central 15-6, but it was far too late for a comeback.
Aaron Powell led the Blue Devils in scoring with 18 points including four shots from three-point range. Derek Criddle added 13 points for Corvallis.
The Maroons take the floor again on Thursday night when they host Stevensville at 6 p.m. Corvallis doesn’t play again until Saturday against Stevensville on the road.
