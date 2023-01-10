EAST HELENA — Ty Ridgeway’s squad is back above .500 after a 51-41 win over defending Class B State Champion Three Forks on Tuesday.
The win – which came on the back of a 17-6 third quarter by the Vigilantes – is East Helena’s fifth of the year, already two more than the team chalked up last season.
“I think we’re a lot more disciplined this year,” senior big man Curtis Corzine said. “We’re focusing a lot more on being physical and working on the little things. Trying to play more like a team compared to just five separate people.”
“I think that’s helped a lot in practice. Practice is a lot harder, which is good. I think that’s really helped us bond as a team, which, in turn, has helped us play better.”
Corzine paced the Vigilantes with 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter, on Tuesday night.
His offensive rebound and put-back with under three minutes to play halted Three Forks’ steady chipping into East Helena’s lead.
“Curtis Corzine had a huge game for us…He was just a warrior in [the paint] for us getting rebounds and scoring inside,” Ridgeway said. “Great team effort. These guys work their tails off.”
“To get better, we just gotta continue to do the little things.”
It was those little things that Ridgeway saw his team do so well in the second half.
Trailing by three at halftime, the Vigilantes greeted the Wolves with a 13-0 run out of the locker room.
Senior Kobe Mergenthaler scored seven straight points during the run as senior point guard Colter Charlesworth dished out numerous assists to cap extra possessions the Vigilantes earned by forcing turnovers.
“Colter does that really well,” Ridgeway said. “He can attack the basket, he can dish, he can shoot. He’ll find [Kaeden] Sager, who’s another good shooter, and Sager will do the same thing with him.”
“He knows how to run the point, slow it down, find us,” Mergenthaler said. “He’s always looking for us. Feels great to have him as my point guard.”
Charlesworth scored nine, while Mergenthaler also added nine – seven in the third quarter.
Three Forks isn’t the same team that went 23-5 a season ago, but for the Vigilantes to beat a team they didn’t come within 30 points off last season signals progress.
“They knew how good [Three Forks] was last year,” Ridgeway said. “[Three Forks] didn’t have any returners back, but they’re still a great team, they’re well-coached…It was great to get a win against these guys.”
Sager scored nine points for East Helena and Taigen Hagen and Trevor Held each chipped in four.
Sophomores Dylan Swenson and Hunter Feddes paced the Wolves with seven points apiece. Junior Shane Williams added six and junior Caleb Van Vleet chipped in four points.
‘That’s a tough one’: East Helena girls lose to Three Forks
The Vigilantes had a chance to beat Three Forks at the buzzer.
Dymon Root’s 3-pointer fell just short of the rim, though, giving the Wolves their third victory of the season 46-44.
“I told the girls that was probably our best team play we’ve had this season,” Three Forks head coach Lacy Noble said. “They are starting to gel. Maddie Tesoro, she keeps stepping up and having these huge games for us.”
A tied game with 2:38 to play, the Wolves blitzed East Helena out of a timeout, scoring a bucket, forcing a turnover and scoring again.
Natell Goodman’s free throws pulled East Helena back within one possession, and two missed freebies by the Wolves (both front-ends of one-and-ones) kept the door propped open for the Vigilantes.
East Helena couldn’t get a shot to fall with its 9.6 seconds and drop to 5-4 on the season.
“That’s a tough one,” Vigilantes head coach Carson Bender said. “We just made too many mistakes. We let them get open looks at the basket. They wanted it a little bit more. I know our kids will respond and come back from that one.”
“It’s a great learning game for us.”
East Helena, after trailing 10-2 to begin the contest, didn’t lead again until a Root transition lay up early in the third quarter.
With just over five minutes to play, Root put East Helena up again with an offensive rebound and put-back. Her block on the defensive end and bucket on the other is what tied the contest at 42-42 before Three Forks created all the separation it would need.
Freshman Madelyn Tesoro paced the Wolves with 12 points. She scored eight in the third quarter alone, at times matching East Helena bucket for bucket with mid-range shots off dribble drives.
“She was just finding the gaps…They were overplaying the passes and we had to drive and take those [shots],” Noble said.
Root collected 16 points for the Vigilantes, while Goodman added eight. Brooke Harris scored seven points and Janelle Taylor chipped in six.
Like on the men’s side, Three Forks was a team that beat East Helena by double digits in both meetings a season ago.
“We’ve definitely made those steps this year,” Bender said, referring to the competitiveness of Tuesday’s game. “Every game, every team played last year that beat us, we’ve made up ground.”
“Now we’re in that mindset that we gotta win close games. We’re getting a lot of experience at it, and these kids will do it.”
Senior Brielle Davis scored nine points for the Wolves in victory. Junior Fallon Page added seven.
