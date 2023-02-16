EAST HELENA — The East Helena girls basketball team had already made history this season. But on Thursday night against Butte Central, the Vigilantes made more.
Hosting their first postseason game, a Western A Divisional play-in tournament game against Butte Central, the Vigilantes started strong, scoring 16 of the first 17 and closed strong too — holding on for a 58-49 win in East Helena.
"It's really cool," East Helena girls head coach Carson Bender said. "We have never won a postseason game before. We had a packed house. It was a great environment. I'm just so excited for these girls."
The East Helena gymnasium was loud and jam-packed for a playoff doubleheader and the girls didn't disappoint, scoring 16 of the first 17 points to grab a 16-1 lead on the Maroons.
"Our defense gives us energy," Bender said. "We came out and got a couple of stops and were able to turn that into some offense."
Eventually, though, Central's Brooke Badovinac started to get going. She scored seven straight to end the first quarter. The Maroons cut the lead to five and trimmed it down to four, 28-24 at the half.
"We knew that they were going to make a run," Bender said. "And they did."
In the fourth quarter, it was East Helena's turn to make a run and down the stretch, the Vigilantes fed the ball to Dymon Root, who scored a team-high 27 points, including 13 points in the fourth quarter.
At one point, Butte Central was down just two after a hoop by Badovinac. However, Root answered with a 3-point play of her own, then scored after an offensive rebound. A couple more buckets from Root and then a 3-pointer from Montana Pierson helped put the game away.
"I don't shoot a lot of (3-pointers)," Pierson said. "And I was struggling with my confidence so that one felt good."
It also caused one of the largest eruptions from the crowd.
"I love this community," Pierson said. "It was so loud. It was great to see it so packed. I hope that it stays this way."
As the Vigilantes dribbled out the clock, there was another eruption from the crowd as East Helena kept its season alive and moved within one game of qualifying for the Western A Divisional tournament.
It also led to a water celebration with the head coach afterward.
"That was so much fun," Pierson said. "We threw water on (Coach) Bender which never happens. We worked out butts off this week and it paid off."
Root led the Vigilantes with 27 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Goodman had 10 points and seven steals, while Pierson tacked on 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
This first group of seniors will also be remembered for another first — the first postseason win in East Helena basketball history.
"This is huge," Bender said. "For them to come out and win eight games this year, the first postseason win...I'm just super proud of these seniors and everyone else that has had their role."
Badovinac scored 35 points to lead the way for the Maroons in defeat. Butte Central finished the season 3-16.
Corvallis ends the season of East Helena boys
In the second game of the doubleheader between two teams that split during the regular season, it was the road team, Corvallis that left East Helena victorious with a 64-46 win.
The Blue Devils built a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second, Corvallis went up by as many as 11 before back-to-back 3-pointers from Colter Charlesworth and Kaeden Sager trimmed the deficit to five.
Yet, it was 29-20 Corvallis after two quarters and heading into the fourth, the Blue Devils led 45-32 and were able to turn away some Vigilante runs in the fourth quarter to win by 18 and advance to next round of the Western A play-in tournament.
Ryan Hutchinson led the way for the Blue Devils with 15 points. Aaron Powell pitched in with 13. East Helena was paced by 13 points from Colter Charlesworth, as well as 13 from Kobe Mergenthaler and seven from Sager.
It ends the season for East Helena at 7-12 as the Vigilantes say goodbye to their first group of senior basketball players.
"This group, they have built this foundation," East Helena boys head coach Ty Ridgeway said. "It's been quite a ride with these guys from their freshmen year until their senior year. We've had a lot of ups and we have had some downs. But life's bigger than basketball and these guys will be great at whatever they do.
"They are hard workers and great kids," he added. "It's like they're my sons. They're just great to come to practice and be around. I wouldn't trade them for any team in the state."
Corvallis, which is 8-11 overall, will head to Frenchtown on Saturday for a matchup with the Broncs. The winner advances to the Western A Divisional.
