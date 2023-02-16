East Helena's Dymon Root

East Helena's Dymon Root goes up for a shot against Butte Central in the Vigilantes 58-49 win over the Maroons. 

 Gary Marshall BMGphotos.com

EAST HELENA — The East Helena girls basketball team had already made history this season. But on Thursday night against Butte Central, the Vigilantes made more. 

Hosting their first postseason game, a Western A Divisional play-in tournament game against Butte Central, the Vigilantes started strong, scoring 16 of the first 17 and closed strong too — holding on for a 58-49 win in East Helena.

East Helena's Belle Surginer

Belle Surginer goes up for a shot against Butte Central in a 58-49 win for East Helena on Thursday night. 
Montana Pierson

East Helena's Montana Pierson dribbles the ball in a 58-49 win over Butte Central in East Helena on Thursday night. 
East Helena's Natell Goodman

East Helena's Natell Goodman shoots a free throw in the Vigilantes 58-49 win over Butte Central on Thursday night in East Helena. 
Colter Charlesworth

East Helena's Colter Charlesworth drives the ball to the basket in the Vigilantes 64-46 loss to Corvallis on Thursday night in the Western A play-in tournament. 

