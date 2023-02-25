Eastern A Divisional Basketball Championship

The Lewistown boys basketball team is photographed with its first place trophy after winning the championship game of the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Saturday.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Don’t let the Lewistown boys basketball team’s perfect record fool you.

The top-ranked Golden Eagles’ journey to this weekend’s Eastern A title wasn’t one in which the plaque was handed to them on a silver platter. Instead, their mettle was tested throughout and they were subsequently dared to respond to on multiple occasions. 

