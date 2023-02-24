Glendive's Chase Crockett dives for the ball during the Red Devils' game against Hardin at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday. Crockett had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Glendive to a 65-57 win and advance to face No. 1 Lewistown in Saturday's Eastern A title game.
Lewistown's Fischer Brown drives the ball down the court opposite Billings Central's Kyler Northrop and Kade Boyd during a game at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
BILLINGS — It's the arguable Class A boys basketball favorite against one of the few teams all season that's given it a close-ish shave.
Lewistown and Glendive each sealed their spots Friday night (with victories over Billings Central and Hardin, respectively) at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to next month's state tournament and to the championship game of the Eastern A divisional scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the same venue.
The Golden Eagles were threatened for a bit with their first loss of 2022-23 until breaking open the game late as its standouts kicked into high gear, while the Red Devils utilized a hefty size advantage and a balanced offense with it to take down the Bulldogs.
No. 1 Lewistown 59, Billings Central 40
Facing a 36-32 deficit to Central with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter, Lewistown coach Scott Sparks observed his players during a huddle-up and issued a directive.
"We called the timeout down four," Sparks said, "just looked in their eyes (and said), 'Hey, you guys got this, you guys (just) got to play together.'"
The Golden Eagles' response? Utter dominance — and the state's unbeaten, No. 1-ranked team is back in an Eastern A final because of it.
Lewistown (20-0) held Central (13-7) to just four points for the remainder of the game following that timeout to remain unbeaten, fending off foul trouble and two and-a-half electric quarters from the Rams' Kyler Northrop to advance and have a shot this weekend at the first back-to-back divisional titles in program history.
Saddled with three fouls for a significant chunk of the first half that forced him to be nailed to the bench, Eagles standout junior guard/forward Fischer Brown still dropped a game-high 24 points to continue his red-hot scoring spree — he's now scored a combined 103 points in his past three games (54, 25 and 24).
But Carroll College commit Royce Robinson was a major part in making sure that Lewistown didn't let the game get away from it when Brown was forced to sit, scoring 17 points of his own, 11 of which came in the first half.
"Obviously, we're going to be a lot worse off when he's on the bench," Robinson said, referring to Brown. "By no means did we play good offense, but I tried to do the best I could. ... We figured out how to get some better looks in the second half."
Northrop had 10 points by halftime (when the Rams were behind just 24-22), then dropped nine more in the third quarter off of two 3s and three made free throws to help Central get its biggest lead of the night.
But Sparks said that his players "never seemed rattled" during the game despite the bright Metra lights and the danger of letting Central's run to the lead get out of hand. A massive 23-2 run out of the aforementioned third-quarter timeout down four proved that to be true with devastating effect.
"I just thought that the kids hunkered down on the defensive end," Sparks said. "We're capable of that, and to give that team 40 points, I mean, hats off to Central. Those kids came to play and they played their tails off ... but that's what championship teams do when they're punched in the face a little bit. They respond, and I think we responded."
Glendive 65, Hardin 57
At Metra, Hardin all year had turned Montana's biggest arena into a home.
But even while facing the Bulldogs in Friday's late semifinal, it was Glendive's night on its hardwood.
The Red Devils (9-12) clinched a berth to their second straight state tourney appearance by defeating Hardin (7-13) thanks to the outputs of four players in double figures and an efficient night shooting the basketball (59.5% from the field) overall, setting up a date Saturday with the mighty Golden Eagles to be the east's top seed in Bozeman.
In a game featuring two programs that had each been through their early-season bumps, Glendive — which has now won a season-high four consecutive games and five of its past six — may very well be peaking at exactly the right time.
"We graduated eight kids from last year's team, and they were eight good players," Red Devils coach Wade Murphy said. "We told everybody at the beginning of the year that this is going to be a situation where we're going to take some lumps early on.
"That's the thing I'm probably most proud of (with) these guys, is the growing up that they did throughout the last two months. They just didn't quit."
Respecting Hardin's ability to have a magical Metra moment — like when it shocked Central in the building back on Jan. 27 after losing to the Rams by 46 points in an earlier meeting — Murphy was pleased in his team's ability to handle the Bulldogs' fast-paced style of play and create efficient opportunities on its own basket in response.
Junior guard Kohbe Smith led Glendive by scoring 17 points on 8-for-12 shooting, while junior forward Chase Crockett (one of four Red Devils that stood 6-foot-4 or taller) posted a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double as he frequently crashed his way inside for interior buckets and boards.
Glendive's hot start, leading 24-15 at the end of the first quarter, allowed it to build the foundation it needed to seal the deal. And though Lewistown holds an unblemished record, the Red Devils kept things fairly competitive against the Eagles in a matchup a few weeks ago on the road, being defeated by a 53-42 scoreline Feb. 3.
It will probably take a monumental effort from Glendive to take down the defending Class A runner-up, as Murphy noted, but for now, it's earned the spoils of getting back to the state's biggest stage once again after it lost so much production from its 2022 trip.
"They're a good team," Crockett said. "We're just going to go out there, take care of the ball, do what we can and play our hearts out."
