Hardin's Kingston Hugs attempts a shot during a game against Glendive at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — It's the arguable Class A boys basketball favorite against one of the few teams all season that's given it a close-ish shave.

Lewistown and Glendive each sealed their spots Friday night (with victories over Billings Central and Hardin, respectively) at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark to next month's state tournament and to the championship game of the Eastern A divisional scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the same venue.

Lewistown's Fischer Brown drives the ball down the court opposite Billings Central's Kyler Northrop and Kade Boyd during a game at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
Billings Central's Kyler Northrop attempts a pass during a game against Lewistown at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.
Glendive's Chase Crockett dives for the ball during the Red Devils' game against Hardin at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday. Crockett had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help lead Glendive to a 65-57 win and advance to face No. 1 Lewistown in Saturday's Eastern A title game.
Hardin's Antonio Espinoza drives the ball down the court during a game against Glendive at the Eastern A Divisional Basketball Tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Friday.

