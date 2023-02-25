BILLINGS — Don’t let the Lewistown boys basketball team’s perfect record fool you.
The top-ranked Golden Eagles’ journey to this weekend’s Eastern A title wasn’t one in which the plaque was handed to them on a silver platter. Instead, their mettle was tested throughout and they were subsequently dared to respond on multiple occasions.
But just as Lewistown (21-0 overall) has every other time this season, it passed those tests — and then some. And because of it, it’s earned the right to call itself back-to-back kings of the Eastern A.
The Eagles took down familiar foe Glendive by a 66-40 scoreline in Saturday night’s divisional championship game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, taking first in the Eastern A for the second straight year against the same program it defeated last season for the hardware.
Lewistown will be the east’s top-seeded representative at next month’s Class A state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman, where it will take on the Western A’s fourth-seeded team, Hamilton, at 8 p.m. March 9. Glendive, meanwhile, will face the west's No. 3 seed, Dillon, at noon on the same day.
From there, coach Scott Sparks’ Lewistown squad will aim to keep on riding the wave all the way to its first state championship since 1979, plus make amends for its dramatic last-second defeat to Butte Central in last season’s Class A championship game in Missoula.
“It’s so tough to win in Class A basketball on a nightly basis,” Sparks said. “Every time you go on the road, you get every team’s best shot and the level of play is high. For these guys to get through a season to this point perfect, I think that’s pretty special.”
Paced by 18 first-half points from star junior forward Fischer Brown, Lewistown rocketed out of the gates to as much as a 30-8 lead in the opening 16 minutes, doubling up the Red Devils (9-13) by a 36-18 margin at the half.
All was smooth sailing for the Eagles, until a near-disaster struck.
Up by 20 points with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter, Brown limped off with an ankle injury and was pinned to the end of the bench for some time being tended to by athletic trainers. Missing the engine of its offense, Lewistown didn’t panic: it kept the lead at a cozy 50-34 at the end of the third as Brown returned to the floor with 1:09 left in the quarter, eventually finishing with a game-high 29 on 10-for-13 shooting.
The situation had parallels to Lewistown’s semifinal clash against Billings Central on Friday night, when the Eagles were down by four points in the third quarter before going on a 27-4 run to close the show. Seemingly incapable of being rattled, it’s been a trademark feature of Lewistown’s magical two-year run, being 43-2 since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
Lewistown will see the best in the state soon — but so far, no matter what’s thrown its way, no one in Class A has proved able to contain it.
“I’m extremely proud of my team,” Brown, who noted that his injury was “light” and that he was OK immediately postgame, said. “We face a new opponent every night and learn as much as we can before the game, and we go out and compete. … We are hard workers and it makes things like this more fun when you compete with your friends.”
Billings Central 55, Havre 48
For Central coach Jim Stergar, the Rams' seed in next month's state tournament is less important than the fact that they're back in it in the first place.
"Seeds don't matter, they're all going to be good teams," Stergar said. "You've just got to perform and be at your best when your best is needed ... We're just happy to be here and moving on."
The Rams (15-7) defeated Havre (14-8) for the second time in three days to secure third place in the Eastern A, toppling the Blue Ponies to get back to state after being knocked out in divisionals last year on the back of a 2021 state title.
But like Thursday's quarterfinal meeting when Central skated by with a 49-46 victory, Havre didn't make things easy.
A Rams' lead that was as much as 14 points in the second half was whittled down to four in the final minute, though junior guard Kyler Northrop (game-high 16 points) helped Central pull away by knocking down a trio of free throws to help fend off the Blue Ponies' final charge.
Saturday's result was also a bit of sweet redemption for Central as Havre was the team that eliminated it in last year's Eastern A tourney, something that was on the mind of Northrop and the rest of the Rams as they tussled twice with the Blue Ponies this week.
"We talk a lot about grinding things out, and Havre's a team we've got to do that a lot against," Northrop said. "They seem to always go on their little runs and try and get back in the game. But I think we definitely did a great job this weekend of just staying calm and doing what we do best and keeping that lead."
The Rams have now won five of their past six games, with their only loss in that stretch coming to mighty Lewistown in Friday's Eastern A semifinal — a game in which it led 36-32 in the middle of the third quarter before the state's top-ranked team pulled away late.
In its first matchup at state, Central will await the Western A's No. 2 seed, Frenchtown, at 6:30 p.m. March 9 in Bozeman. Havre will face the west's fifth seed, Columbia Falls, in a play-in game at a neutral site and time to be determined for the final seed in the state tournament bracket.
