Billings Central's Solei Elletson, bottom, presents Rams coach Jetton Ailes with the Eastern A Divisional trophy after winning the tournament championship last February at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Billings Central beat Havre 49-37, and the Rams and Blue Ponies, who went on to win their second straight state title, return as two of the favorites for this year's divisional.
BILLINGS — The Billings Central girls and the unbeaten Lewistown boys will try to defend their Eastern A basketball championships when the divisional tournament tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Rams and Golden Eagles are also the No. 1 teams in the final 406mtsports.com rankings.
The tournament tips off at 9 a.m. with the Lockwood girls (7-11) taking on Sidney (3-15). At 10:30 a.m., Glendive’s girls (3-15) play Livingston (1-16). The 9 a.m. winner advances to play two-time defending state champion Havre (14-4) at 3:30 p.m., while the second-game winner plays Billings Central (15-2) at 5 p.m.
The boys take the floor at noon with Laurel (5-13) and Sidney (2-16) before Glendive (6-12) and Livingston (1-16) meet at 1:30 p.m. The Laurel-Sidney winner plays Lewistown (18-0) at 6:30 p.m. while Lockwood (13-5) plays the Glendive-Livingston winner at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, the Laurel (14-4) and Lewistown (7-11) girls play their first game of the tournament at 9 a.m., followed by Miles City (12-6) and Hardin (13-5) at 10:30 a.m. Loser-out play starts at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Billings Central (13-5) and Havre (12-6) boys tip off at noon Thursday, with Miles City (13-5) and Hardin (6-12) following at 1:30 p.m. Boys loser-out play begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The tournament concludes with the championship games on Saturday night. The girls tip off at 5 p.m. with boys title game scheduled for 7 p.m.
The top four teams advance to the Class A state tournament, which will be held at Montana State’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on March 9-11.
Lewistown’s boys, who are the top seed from the Northeast A, were the state runner-up a year ago when they lost to Butte Central 61-58 on a last-second 3-pointer. The Eagles are the lone Eastern A team in the top 5 of the 406mtsports.com rankings. Lockwood won the Southeast A regular-season title.
Coach Scott Sparks' Lewistown team has won 15 of 18 games by double digits, pouring a season-high 110 points on Hardin in its regular-season finale. Lockwood gave the Eagles their biggest challenge of the year, with the Lions leading Lewistown by six heading into the fourth quarter before it narrowly pulled away in a 45-43 win Jan. 21 at Lockwood.
The Lions captured the Southeast A crown over Billings Central in a major milestone for the budding program. Meanwhile at Hardin, all six of the Bulldogs' victories came as part of a midseason run of six wins in eight games, beating the likes of the Rams, Laurel and others in the process.
Like the Lewistown boys, the Billings Central girls are the lone Eastern A representative in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
However, the girls field is not without some balance. Havre has won nine in a row, and all four of the Blue Ponies’ losses (to Laurel, Billings Central, Hardin and Browning) are by a combined 11 points. Laurel and Hardin have spent time in the top 5, while Miles City is the only Class A team to beat Billings Central, splitting two two-point decisions with the Rams this season.
The Cowgirls, incidentally, have been in seven one-possession games, winning three and losing four, and Lewistown is coming off a season-ending victory over 13-win Hardin.
