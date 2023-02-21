Billings Central vs. Havre

Billings Central's Solei Elletson, bottom, presents Rams coach Jetton Ailes with the Eastern A Divisional trophy after winning the tournament championship last February at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Billings Central beat Havre 49-37, and the Rams and Blue Ponies, who went on to win their second straight state title, return as two of the favorites for this year's divisional.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Billings Central girls and the unbeaten Lewistown boys will try to defend their Eastern A basketball championships when the divisional tournament tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

The Rams and Golden Eagles are also the No. 1 teams in the final 406mtsports.com rankings.

