HAMILTON — It’s postseason time, and the Hamilton Broncs are confident and ready for their first game of the Western A divisional tournament in Ronan on Thursday. The Broncs play the Polson Pirates at noon.

The Broncs, 14-3 overall, are coming back after losing to defending Class A state champions Butte Central Maroons, for the second time this season, last Saturday.

Hamilton Broncs seniors

Hamilton Broncs seniors Max Cianflone (left) and Liam O'Connell Wednesday afternoon in Hamilton at practice.
Load comments