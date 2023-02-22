HAMILTON — It’s postseason time, and the Hamilton Broncs are confident and ready for their first game of the Western A divisional tournament in Ronan on Thursday. The Broncs play the Polson Pirates at noon.
The Broncs, 14-3 overall, are coming back after losing to defending Class A state champions Butte Central Maroons, for the second time this season, last Saturday.
“It was a tough place to go and play,” Broncs coach Travis Blome said. “They're a really good team, well coached; and we knew going in, it was going to be a tough one. I was proud of our guys for battling. We're now on to the postseason; we're all zero and zero. So, we'll see what we can do this weekend.”
The score, 62-51 on Saturday, was identical to the previous time the Broncs faced the Maroons Jan. 21. In both games, the Broncs had the game knotted up and within reach but lost it down in the stretch.
“I thought we played hard,” Blome said. “I thought they just made more plays, at the end, than we did. They're good team, and we have to execute more.”
Blome is looking forward to the challenge the Broncs will face against the Pirates on Thursday.
“Polson’s a really good team,” Blome said. "It feels like we've played the Wilson boys for a long time. It's going to be a real challenge for us. They're very physical, and they're the best rebounding team in the state and get to the free throw line very well. So, it's going to be a real challenge for us.”
The Broncs' expectations for the tournament are just going to be to take it one game at a time, hoping to go play some really good basketball, and to just see what happens, according to Blome.
“This season has been fun,” Broncs senior Liam O’Connel said. “We've been working hard for this for a while. Hopefully, we can make a run in divisionals and then on to state. I think we got what it takes.”
“It's been a good season so far,” Broncs senior Max Cianflone said. “It’s definitely my favorite season, being able to play varsity a whole year. I think we have a good shot going into divisionals. Hopefully, we get to the championship, and that'll be a good game. Then, we should have a good shot at state too. We just have to play well.”
