BILLINGS — Wintry weather and frigid temperatures have shelved several high school sports events that were scheduled across Wednesday and Thursday night in and around Billings.
Expected to be busy slate of activity prior to a week-long break for Christmas, the local sports scene is now mostly barren for the remainder of the week as several games and events have been or are in the process of being rescheduled.
Games and events known to be canceled or postponed in the Billings area for Wednesday and Thursday are as follows:
- The Billings City Meet for local prep swimming teams, scheduled to be held Wednesday afternoon at Montana State Billings, has been canceled.
- A boys and girls basketball doubleheader between Hardin and Lodge Grass set for Thursday night at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark has been postponed. The doubleheader has been rescheduled for Jan. 17, 2023, at MetraPark, with girls tipping off at 6 p.m. and boys at 7:30 p.m.
- A boys and girls basketball doubleheader featuring Billings West at Billings Central set for Thursday night has been postponed. A makeup date is to be announced.
- A boys and girls basketball doubleheader featuring Lockwood at Glendive set for Thursday night has been postponed. A makeup date is to be announced.
- Basketball games between Laurel and Miles City (at Miles City for boys, at Laurel for girls) set for Thursday night have been postponed, per a tweet from a Laurel school Twitter account. A makeup date is to be announced.
- A wrestling meet between Great Falls, Great Falls CMR and Belgrade at Billings West set for Thursday night has been canceled.
- Wrestling matches featuring Helena and Helena Capital at Billings Senior and Billings Skyview set for Thursday night have been canceled.
According to the National Weather Service station at the Billings Logan International Airport, a wind chill warning is in effect for Montana's largest city (and numerous surrounding areas) until noon Friday with wind chills between minus 40 and minus 60 expected.
Billings' Wednesday night low temperature is currently projected at minus 29, while the city's Thursday night low is projected at minus 23.
