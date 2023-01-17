BILLINGS — It's known as one of the most hectic rivalry games in all of Montana high school basketball for a reason.

The Hardin-Lodge Grass game is often fast-paced with quick possessions and high stakes, and much of that tradition stayed the same during Tuesday night's boys and girls doubleheader at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

However, only one school was able to claim victory across both showdowns.

Hardin boys lock in for late stops to beat Lodge Grass, pick up first win

For Hardin's boys basketball team on Tuesday night, it felt relieving to finally break the hex of a winless start to the year.

But in doing it against its state-ranked rival? That made the moment all the more sweeter.

The Bulldogs finally broke through for their first victory of the 2022-23 season in huge fashion, upsetting Class B No. 8 Lodge Grass in a 73-63 performance punctuated by key defensive moments in a game that more largely resembled a track meet.

Hardin (1-8) coach Justin Hugs said that he had been waiting for an end-to-end good performance from his team after a brutal stretch to begin the season that included games with state-ranked Class A powers Lewistown, Billings Central and Hamilton. The Bulldogs finally got it Tuesday, and on a huge stage.

"That's what I like," Hugs said. "Just defensive stops, finally playing as a team ... finishing and talking was the main important thing in this game, and knowing where the shooters are at.

"I was really proud of my boys tonight for fighting, playing four quarters and putting in a complete game. We can play like one, two, three quarters and then nothing in the fourth quarter, but they kind of put a good game together (for) four quarters."

Throughout the game's first 16 minutes, the breakneck pace made for little difference between Lodge Grass (6-3) and Hardin early on as the two adversaries were within a possession of each other by the end of each of the first two quarters.

But 3-pointers in the third quarter from Chance Three Irons (who had two), Elias Stops At Pretty Places and James Jefferson helped the Bulldogs build a nine-point lead by the end of the third quarter, an advantage that Hardin was happy to have while still being cautious of the Indians' ability to surge back toward the lead and only needing a few possessions to do it.

Critically for Hardin, however, that final Lodge Grass run toward the lead never came. Instead, the Bulldogs held the Indians to just four points across the first 5:30 of the fourth quarter, enabling Hardin to coast with a multi-score lead for the rest of the way and finally get a notch in the win column.

"We've had a tough season in front of us, and now we've just got to get focused on what's ahead of us now," Hardin sophomore Antonio Espinoza, who led the Bulldogs with 17 points, said of what the win can do for his team's momentum. "We just know how to play with each other now. ... It'll just raise our confidence now."

Hardin's Amyotte leads charge against old Lodge Grass girls teammates

Shorthanded and reeling off a defeat in its last game at Laurel, Hardin's girls basketball team relied heavily Tuesday on a player that has seen both sides of the Hardin-Lodge Grass rivalry.

But for Bulldogs senior guard Diamond Amyotte — a former Lodge Grass player — those connections go a bit deeper than having merely put on both jerseys in her high school career.

With her mother (and Lodge Grass principal) Rana Amyotte watching on in the crowd, Diamond shined for 21 points and was one of the stars of Hardin's lethal trapping defense as the Class A No. 5 Bulldogs cruised to a 75-55 win over the Indians.

Missing senior leader and forward Dierra Takes Enemy, who has been out for much of the season due to injury, Hardin (7-2) used Amyotte's 10-point first quarter to propel it to a 16-8 lead after one frame, then used Amyotte (and others') defensive might to help it keep and grow on that lead throughout the night.

"It was a good game. It's always good to play Lodge Grass, they're a good team to play," Diamond Amyotte said. "Dierra, we'll have her back soon. We're trying to get used to playing without her, but we know we'll eventually have her back."

Bulldogs coach Cindy Farmer said that Takes Enemy, who cheered on her teammates from the bench in a walking boot, likely is a few weeks out from returning to the lineup. But until then, as Hardin showed against Lodge Grass (5-4), there's a talented core to help it ride the wave until then.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 30 points as the Indians were often overwhelmed by a Hardin backcourt that used swarming pressure to create deflections, win 50-50 balls and generally turn disruption into successful offense.

Lodge Grass never folded, scoring an increasing amount of points in every quarter and getting a team-high 17 points from talented eighth-grader Kevee Rogers, but Farmer's philosophy has won state trophies (like third place last year) for a reason.

"That first two and-a-half quarters, that (defense) was just really working well," Farmer said. "When they're all in sync, they just make good decisions with the basketball. ... Everybody needs to step up, and they're getting a lot of experience. When (Dierra) gets back, hopefully it just makes the whole team stronger."