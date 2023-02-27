Great Falls' Kale Baumann wrestles Bozeman's Avery Allen in the Class AA 145 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Kalispell Glacier's Brooke Yeadon wrestles Lewistown's Rebecca Birdwell in the girls 107 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
Kalispell Glacier's Issac Keim and Great Falls' Scott Anderson check the time after finishing 1-2 in the 100 free Feb. 11 2023 at the state swim meet in Great Falls. (Courtesy of Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours)
Laurel's Cody Dennis (35) battles Lewistown's Kieran Netburn (33) and Lewistown's Brody Jenness (2) for a rebound during the Lewistown Golden Eagles' game against the Laurel Locomotives in the Eastern A Divisional Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Frenchtown’s Mason Quinn (0) reaches for a rebound against the Browning Lady Indians during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
Great Falls' Kale Baumann wrestles Bozeman's Avery Allen in the Class AA 145 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Kalispell Glacier's Brooke Yeadon wrestles Lewistown's Rebecca Birdwell in the girls 107 pound final during the second day of the All-Class State Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Kalispell Glacier's Issac Keim and Great Falls' Scott Anderson check the time after finishing 1-2 in the 100 free Feb. 11 2023 at the state swim meet in Great Falls. (Courtesy of Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours)
Matt Ehnes
Laurel's Cody Dennis (35) battles Lewistown's Kieran Netburn (33) and Lewistown's Brody Jenness (2) for a rebound during the Lewistown Golden Eagles' game against the Laurel Locomotives in the Eastern A Divisional Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Frenchtown’s Mason Quinn (0) reaches for a rebound against the Browning Lady Indians during the girls semifinal basketball match between Browning and Frenchtown at the MHSA Western A Divisional Tournament at Ronan High School, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.
Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.
Who do you think deserves to be our February Athlete of the Month for their performance on the basketball court, wrestling mat or in the swimming pool around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com.
Previous winners include:
September 2022: Mya Maack (Laurel, girls soccer) and Jack Prigge (Butte, boys golf)
October 2022: Olivia Collins (Bozeman Gallatin, girls soccer) and Kai Golan (Columbia Falls, boys soccer)
November 2022: Patrick Duchien Jr. (Florence, football) and Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior, volleyball)
December 2022: Zoran LaFrombois (St. Ignatius, boys basketball) and Paige Lofing (Huntley Project, girls basketball)
January 2023: Madison O'Connor (Baker, girls basketball) and Royce Robinson (Lewistown, boys basketball)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.