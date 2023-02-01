Belgrade's Carter Schmidt grapples with Mead's Josh Neiwert in a 138 pound bout during the championship round of the Rocky Mountain Classic wrestling meet at Sentinel High School, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Billings Senior's Sennett Pizzolato swims at the 2023 BPS High School Meet at Montana State Billings on Wednesday.
AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette
Billings West's Gracie Tolman wrestles Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker during a dual meet between Billings West and Billings Senior at Billings West High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
Gallatin freshman Jada Davis dribbles around Belgrade senior Khloey Robinson Tuesday at Gallatin High.
Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America
Hardin's Justin Strait (10) goes up for two during the Billings Central Rams' game against the Hardin Bulldogs at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.
Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.
Who do you think deserves to be our January Athlete of the Month for their performance on the basketball court, wrestling mat or in the swimming pool around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com.
Previous winners include:
September 2022: Mya Maack (Laurel, girls soccer) and Jack Prigge (Butte, boys golf)
October 2022: Olivia Collins (Bozeman Gallatin, girls soccer) and Kai Golan (Columbia Falls, boys soccer)
November 2022: Patrick Duchien Jr. (Florence, football) and Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior, volleyball)
December 2022: Zoran LaFrombois (St. Ignatius, boys basketball) and Paige Lofing (Huntley Project, girls basketball)
