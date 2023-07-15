BUTTE – Dougie Peoples is known throughout Butte and beyond for a laundry list of accolades he achieved in his high school career as a Butte Central Maroon.

The 2022 Class A state title. The Montana Gatorade Player of the Year this past season. The City of Butte’s all-time leading boys’ scorer. And plenty of records that will stand at Central for years to come.

What many people don’t know, is what went on behind the scenes that led to Dougie becoming the beloved person and player that he is today.

The Peoples family has deep roots in the Butte Central community. Dougie’s uncle, Don Peoples Jr., is the President of Butte Central Schools and the head coach of the football team. Family members have passed through Central and basketball has been a common theme with the Peoples.

“My whole family was all super successful at Butte Central and I looked up to them and would go to all of the games. My dad would be on the football field coaching and I’d be inside, shooting. I spent a lot of time here (Maroon Activities Center) when I was kid and found a love for it,” Dougie said.

Basketball was love at first sight for Dougie, whether it was Saturday mornings at the Knights of Columbus or the endless hours of shooting at the MAC. After all, 1,683 career points doesn’t happen out of nowhere.

It hasn’t always been as easy as Dougie makes it look on the court, though.

The Gatorade Player of the Year had six heart surgeries between the ages of six and 14 to deal with Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT). This meant long trips back and forth to the Mayo Clinic.

“It was a definitely a rough time and it makes you realize how grateful you are to have every day that you have,” Dougie said.

While Dougie was undergoing his own health issues, his cousin, Mairissa Peoples, was battling a long fight with cancer. Mairissa was a Maroon herself, but only got to play her freshman and sophomore seasons due to treatment.

Mairissa’s battle ended after a seven-year fight and she passed away at the age of 23. To this day, she has been an inspiration for Dougie, his family and the Butte community.

“Mairissa was a great role model. We were up here (the MAC) all the time and she’d teach me free throws. Mairissa was a big deal, to never give up in life and never take anything for granted,” Dougie said.

Those life lessons have stuck with Dougie in more ways than one. It has shaped him into the person he is today. On and off the court, he cherishes moments around the people he loves.

Last month, he got an implant removed and was officially released from the Mayo Clinic. And nobody would’ve known what he has dealt with based on his play as a Maroon.

Dougie burst onto the scene during his sophomore season. Butte Central head coach Brodie Kelly expected him to be a legitimate contributor for his team, but what followed was beyond Kelly’s imagination.

“I knew going in that he’d be good, but I didn’t know he would lead our team in scoring. As we got to the end of the year he was leading the entire state in scoring. That was eye-opening for him to do that over the duration of the season, because there were some really good players in Class A,” Kelly said.

Dougie averaged 19 points per game as a sophomore, and the Maroons had to settle with splitting the Class A state title with Hardin due to the Covid-shortened season.

The next year, Central was hungry to be the last team standing.

And they did just that. Dougie averaged 23.3 points per game as the Maroons soared to a 26-1 record, ending the season with a storybook finish.

A moment that will live on in Butte’s lore for generations. With the game tied in the waning seconds, Dougie had the opportunity that every kid has dreamed of.

He heaved a 30-footer, a shot that felt like it was in the air for minutes. When it swished through the net at Dahlberg Arena, everything sped up again.

“Right when the shot went in I just saw this maroon wave with their hands in the air and it was the coolest thing,” Dougie said.

The Peoples Champ



Butte Central 61, Lewistown 58 #mtscores pic.twitter.com/rFWtCGkDbH — Dante (@DanteMTS406) March 13, 2022

Dougie scored 37 points in the title game, but those three points are what those who witnessed the shot will never forget.

As the star of Central’s first sole state title since 1992, it came with tons of pressure for his senior season. Not only with expectations for the team, but for his looming college decision that many were curious about.

You couldn’t tell he was feeling any pressure on the court, though. Dougie continued to light it up and proved he was a leader on a team that the whole state was gunning for.

“He’s a great teammate. He was definitely a leader for our team, he knew what we had to do to win games. He’s always been a good friend too, if anyone needed help with something he would always be there. He’s a leader on and off the court,” Butte Central teammate Kyle Holter said.

Dougie had his best scoring season to date, averaging 24.6 points while being the main focus of every opposing team’s defensive game plan.

It was enough to earn him the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, the first Butte Central Maroon to earn the award in any sport.

“To be the first one from Butte Central to do it, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to accomplish and to do it is so awesome. It’s a thing where Butte Central did it, it’s not just me. My class can be remembered that we had the first Gatorade Player of the Year in school history, and we did it together,” Dougie said.

Dougie’s pride in being a Maroon is evident within just a few minutes of speaking with him. It’s a part of who he is.

From the days of supporting his cousins to the thousands of shots he has put up at the MAC, it culminated with four years that he looked forward to since he was kid.

“If you’re a Butte Central alum, you support Butte Central for the rest of your life. You have a sense of pride being from Butte Central. When you’re younger you look up to the Maroons and you want to be a Maroon, so once you get there you really cherish it,” Dougie said.

Dougie made the most of being a Maroon and wasn't just a leader on the court, as he served as Butte Central's student body president.

His senior season didn’t finish quite like he wanted, as Central lost to Dillon in the Class A semifinals and ended up with the third-place trophy.

But what a career it was for Dougie. One that he didn’t take for granted, which is how he tries to live each day.

With the season in the rear-view mirror, Dougie was ready to make the college decision that people were anxious for.

Many in the community were hoping they could continue to watch Dougie’s greatness right here in Butte, with Montana Tech as one of his top choices. This is what made his decision so difficult, and nearly impossible to not feel the pressure.

“I did a little bit, yeah. That was a super stressful time. It was an extremely hard decision having such a great program at Tech and the way that the Butte community has treated me. I am definitely going to miss Butte but I think it was something I needed to do for me,” Dougie said.

Ultimately, Dougie chose the College of Idaho, last year’s NAIA national champions. The future Coyote played for C of I’s head coach, Colby Blaine, for a season on the Select Basketball circuit. This relationship, combined with what the program does both on and off the court, made Dougie feel right at home in Caldwell.

Dougie may be starting a new journey, but Butte and Central will always be a vital part of his life. He talks about how he’s not leaving Butte, he’s just “growing it”.

He’s even been catching some flak from future teammates for how much he talks about the Mining City.

“When I was down at C of I they were making fun of me because all I was talking about was Butte,” Dougie laughed. “They were saying ‘You could be the tour guide’ because it’s all I talked about.”

There’s no doubt that past teammates, coaches and the rest of the Butte community will be following along with the next stage of Dougie’s life.

Kelly is especially excited to see how much Dougie can develop his game at the next level.

“I can’t wait to see how good he keeps getting, he’s not a finished product. I don’t think everybody understands that, they just think ‘Hopefully he can keep this up at the next level,’ but I think he’ll keep getting better. When you’re driven like that and you work as hard he does, you just keep getting better. When you’re as competitive as he is, I mean do you think he’ll be content with sitting on the bench? There’s just no way. He will find a way to be a contributor and be a guy that people count on. He’s unique,” Kelly said.

For those that know Dougie, there is no doubt that he will continue to shine on and off the hardwood. He’s proven time and time again what he’s capable of as a person and player.

“His character traits are different than a lot of kids. He’s disciplined and has an elite work ethic. He’s got a great charisma about him, he’s independent – he doesn’t follow the crowd and do things he doesn’t want to do. He’s really respectful and polite. He’s supremely confident but always humble. There’s not one thing to it all with him, but it’s all of that. It all adds up to make him who he is,” Kelly said.

Those that don’t know Dougie as well typically know him by his milestones as a basketball player. But all of his experiences and hardships had just as big of an impact on his basketball accolades as anything else.

It all shaped him into the person he is today, someone that Butte can be proud of.

Dougie doesn’t take anything for granted, and he’s sure not going to stop now.