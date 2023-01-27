BILLINGS — There's something about the hardwood this year at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark that's helped Hardin's boys basketball team produce some hoops magic.
Less than two weeks ago, the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at the venue over rival Lodge Grass. But on Friday, however, Hardin returned to the Metra to one-up itself in the most stunning of ways.
By pulling off one of the upsets of the year in Class A boys basketball.
The Bulldogs shocked No. 3-ranked Billings Central in a 64-62 victory, draining nine 3-pointers while refusing to be phased by late Rams pushes to pull off a statement win that would've seemed baffling to consider barely a month ago.
Why so hard to believe? Well, Central dominated Hardin in the teams' first meeting of the season back on Dec. 20, with the Rams cruising to a 97-51 win. But consistent shot-making, key defensive stops and a cool head when the pressure ramped up piloted the Bulldogs (3-9 overall) to a signature moment in what's been a topsy-turvy season.
"Playing together as a team, as a family, as a brotherhood," Hardin coach Justin Hugs said when asked what changed from the first Central game to the second one. "Combining into one and keep(ing on) fighting for each other. I told those boys, 'Take no possessions off. No plays off, just play. Give me 110%'
"(It) just helps them boost their confidence that their level of play (shows) they can hang in there with the other teams."
Hardin started the season 0-8, and considering the context of its prior meeting with Central (8-3), the Bulldogs' 12-2 start off of the opening tip could've been brushed off as a red herring.
Except Hardin never let up.
The Bulldogs built the lead to as much as 14 in the first half as sophomore guard Antonio Espinoza was white-hot from deep, sinking five 3s (and 15 of his team-high 16 points) in the opening two quarters alone. An 11-2 Rams run before the halftime horn had them going into the locker room down by a more reasonable 25-20, but Hardin showed that it was not at Metra to lay down to Central again.
Still, it was the Bulldogs' ability in the third quarter to keep up with a Central offense that began to find a groove that was arguably the game's most defining point. The Rams whittled the deficit down to as little as two points in that frame as they erupted for 27 points, but Hardin kept its poise — and the lead — to hold a four-point cushion heading into the fourth.
"It gave us a lot of confidence going into each quarter," senior guard/forward Elias Stops At Pretty Places said of Hardin's ability to hold its lead. "Our defense, we work on it a lot in practice ... we set little goals for ourselves and try to accomplish all of them by the end of the game."
One of those goals, Stops At Pretty Places mentioned, was rebounding — and he certainly did his part in checking that off of Hardin's to-win list.
Central senior guard Brayden Osse hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Rams pick up their first lead of the game (at 53-51) with 6:06 left in the fourth quarter. After Hardin roared back to eventually retake a 57-56 lead with 3:50 to play, Stops At Pretty Places had a five-point surge by himself with rebound putbacks on consecutive possessions — the latter of which was an and-1 to put Hardin up 62-58 with 2:33 left.
The Bulldogs never lost their lead again, and were able to successfully run the game clock down from 39.4 to 2.2 seconds left on their penultimate offensive possession. A last-gasp Central inbounds play was picked off by Hardin, and though a Rams foul and Bulldogs free throw attempt delayed the celebrations, the party was most certainly on.
For Central, however, the shellshocks fully set in.
"I didn't have them prepared for what we expected out of them," Central coach Jim Stergar said. "It's on me for not having them mentally ready and physically ready to play this game. Big conference game like that, you've got to be ready, and it falls on my shoulders."
Suddenly having won three of its past four games after its hapless start, if Hardin hadn't turned a corner already before Friday, it certainly has now.
And from losing by 46 to winning under the bright Metra lights, it's a testament to how the Bulldogs have changed their psyche over the course of the year and turned into a dangerous spoiler almost overnight.
"It means a lot," Stops At Pretty Places said of Hardin's late resurgence. "We've grown chemistry and gotten (close) together. Practices have been way better since the beginning (and) more intense, and we've just been communicating more. I feel like we've had a closer bond from the beginning to now."
