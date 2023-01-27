Hardin vs. Billings Central

Hardin's Justin Strait (10) goes up for two during the Bulldogs' game against Billings Central at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — There's something about the hardwood this year at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark that's helped Hardin's boys basketball team produce some hoops magic.

Less than two weeks ago, the Bulldogs picked up their first win of the season at the venue over rival Lodge Grass. But on Friday, however, Hardin returned to the Metra to one-up itself in the most stunning of ways.

Hardin vs. Billings Central

Hardin head coach Justin Hugs talks to his players during the Bulldogs' game against Billings Central at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday.
Hardin vs. Billings Central

Billings Central's Jaden Sanchez (3) drives around Hardin's Kingston Hugs (52) during the Rams' game against the Bulldogs at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday.
Hardin vs. Billings Central

Hardin's Ellias Stops At Pretty Places (24) shoots during the Bulldogs' game against Billings Central at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday.
Hardin vs. Billings Central

Billings Central's Jaden Sanchez (3) shoots during the Rams' game against Hardin at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Friday.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments